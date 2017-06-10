Ancient towns and trees transplanted from rural China to Shanghai for new Aman resort
Now in their new home, these remnants of time and history will gain a new lease of life. Russian developer Vladislav Doronin plans to incorporate the elements into his new resort of the Aman brand.
AmanYangyun will be Aman's fourth resort in China. Located just outside downtown Shanghai, this resort, whose name means "nourishing cloud", will provide an antidote to the chaos of the city. Billed as an "introspective retreat", the rescued houses will be converted into 26 luxury villas and 24 one-bedroom suites. Minimalist interiors will provide lightness and clarity to the guests' stay, with natural materials echoing the surroundings outside. AmanYangyun is due to open in fall 2018.
Contact
Lennart Kooy
associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA
Send Email