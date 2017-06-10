When it comes to the supply side of the global hospitality industry, change is basically the only constant. In order to keep your facility looking modern and chic, the way patrons of luxury establishments prefer, one has to work diligently to stay aware of the most recent furnishing options.

As is the case with most years, the early months of 2017 have brought a flurry of announcements about new furnishing options for luxury hotels. In fact, there have been so many products and collections being crafted and debuted by designers that it can be a bit difficult for hotel owners and operators to keep track of them all in a way the allows them to make the best and most educated choices for their hotels.

To that end, we've worked hard to review the options and find some of the most noteworthy new hotel furnishings for 2017. Below is a sampling of options that we expect to be increasingly popular in 2017.

Algorithm from Vibia

Vibia's Algorith is a suspended light that is composed of globes at different heights, all of which are anchored to the ceiling by a tubular floating structure made of steel. The light globes that make up this stylish piece are made of blown glass with a striated concentric surface pattern. The end result is a concentric patter on the surface, which makes a lighting effect that is vibrant and constantly changing.

Berlin light by Chelsom

Chelsom's new Berlin wall light fuses a clean and stylish design with the latest technology, creating a sleek and modern solution for hotel lighting. This light is also part of a wider Berlin collection that features accompanying floor and table lighting options. The Berlin boasts a detailed knurled section, while its table and floor models provide off-center upright double columns. This range is available in polished chrome, as well as several alternative finishes.

Aurora wallcovering by Arte

Aurora's Arte wallcovering is a luxurious, distinctive vinyl wall cover that joins a larger Arte Contract Line that features 30 different high end designs, all of which boast a signature mixture of functionality and striking visuals.

In terms of functionality, the Aurora wallcovering is both shock and fire resistant, with an easy to clean surface. As is the case with the rest of the Arte Contract Line, the Aurora meets the most stringent technical requirements, which, as any hotel owner and operator knows, makes it very much ideal for many different hospitality environments. All of the patterns in the Contract Line come in multiple colors, as well as alternative designs, such as the Abyss, Carbon and Cube ranges, among others.

