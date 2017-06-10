Sydney, Australia – InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Linzhu (Australia) Pty Ltd are promising to deliver extra "Joy of Travel" in Sydney with the signing of an agreement to open the Holiday Inn Sydney Central in the city's CBD.

Adding 305 rooms in Sydney by 2020, the flagship hotel is the largest midscale property in the Sydney CBD pipeline and will embrace the joy of dining with its design-led restaurant, terrace bar and 120 seat meeting space. The hotel will be part of a mixed use development that will include a 1,000m2 private art gallery and a retail concourse.

Holiday Inn Sydney Central will be located in the highly anticipated 430 Pitt Street development, which boasts a seventeen storey tower with a sloping roof and "green waterfalls". Convenience and guest experience will be key, with guests enjoying an enviable location next to Belmore Park and the Capitol Theatre, and with easy access to George Street light rail, Central Station and Sydney's new Convention Centre.

Jing Wen Lin, Director at Linzhu commented, "The property will be a jewel in the Sydney CBD landscape with its unique wedge-shaped design and green flowing rooftops. Sydney continues to experience significant demand so it's a great time to be opening a new hotel, and I can't imagine a better partner than IHG nor a better brand than Holiday Inn to make the most of this rare space."

Karin Sheppard, Chief Operating Officer at IHG added, "We pride ourselves on bringing joy to travel by putting guests at ease, being accessible for all and proactively looking for ways to make every guest's stay more memorable. The Holiday Inn Sydney Central will be a place of joy, relaxation and conversation for visitors to Sydney, whether they are on the trip of a lifetime, a family holiday or just business"

"The Holiday Inn brand has been a story of success for IHG in Australia, so we are excited to be building on our portfolio that already includes six Holiday Inn hotels in Sydney."

The first Holiday Inn globally opened its doors in 1952 and today the Holiday Inn Brand Family is the largest hotel brand in the world, with the largest development pipeline. The first property in Australasia was the Holiday Inn City Centre Perth, which opened on 2 March 1998.

IHG currently has 26 hotels operating under four brands in Australia: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

