Home2 Suites by Hilton Expands Presence in Louisiana with New Hotel in Gonzales
Award-Winning Hotel Concept Brings 97 Suites Minutes From Local Historical Attractions
Located at 2708 W. Outfitters Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Gonzales offers convenient access to the historical Plantation Alley on The Great River Road, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, shopping, including Tanger Outlets and Cabela's outdoor sports store, and traditional Louisiana cuisine. Gonzales is also known as the "Jambalaya Capital of the World" where guests are welcome to enjoy the annual Jambalaya Festival in the springtime. The hotel is located right off Interstate 10 and is in the heart of the global petroleum, bioplastics engineering and technology arena.
Owned and managed by MY Hospitality Services & Management, LLC, Home2 Suites by Hilton Gonzales offers guests all suite accommodations featuring fully equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing for guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary Internet, inviting community spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor saline pool, fire pit and cabana grill area. Home2 Suites by Hilton Gonzales is pet-friendly.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Gonzales participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Gonzales or call 225-450-6755.
Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.
*SOURCE: Louisiana State's Office of Tourism
Contact
Kristen Wells
Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide
Phone: +1 703 883 5826
Send Email
