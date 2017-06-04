Hampton Inn & Suites® Dothan, Alabama Celebrated Ribbon Cutting
LBA Hospitality-Managed Hotel re-opened doors with new and improved amenities and state of the art design
Hampton Inn & Suites® Dothan hotel, which broke ground in August 2016, features many desirable amenities for guests. The property's interior design was completed by Fairfax, VA - based BCDG Studio.
Brad Kendrick, General Manager of Hampton Inn & Suites® Dothan remarked, "this renovation has dramatically enhanced our popularity in the community, as we are the top-rated hotel on TripAdvisor in the Dothan area."
The property's opening marks LBA's 16th property under management in Alabama. "It has been a pleasure to witness the blossoming hospitality market in Alabama, especially in LBA's hometown of Dothan. We're excited to contribute to our city's growing tourism industry, and we are expecting a surge of visitors to the area," said Beau Benton, president of LBA.
The 85-room, 3-story Hampton Inn & Suites® Dothan is conveniently located only 3.5 miles from Dothan Regional Airport near Highway 231. The property is located within close proximity of local shops and restaurants, and the famous Robert Trent Jones Golf Course.
About LBA Hospitality
Founded in 1973, LBA Hospitality is a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm. With more than 61 properties in 10 states, LBA Hospitality is the premier hotel operator and developer for the Southeast. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.