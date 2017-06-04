DOTHAN, Ala. -- LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, announced Hampton Inn & Suites® Dothan hotel re-opened its doors to guests on Tues., Feb. 28. The hotel was renovated to meet the needs of guests today, and includes upgraded amenities.

Geared toward leisure, and business travelers, the hotel includes a pool, fitness center, complimentary hot breakfast, free WiFi access in every room, a business center, kitchenettes in suites, meeting rooms and more.

Hampton Inn & Suites® Dothan hotel, which broke ground in August 2016, features many desirable amenities for guests. The property's interior design was completed by Fairfax, VA - based BCDG Studio.

Brad Kendrick, General Manager of Hampton Inn & Suites® Dothan remarked, "this renovation has dramatically enhanced our popularity in the community, as we are the top-rated hotel on TripAdvisor in the Dothan area."

The property's opening marks LBA's 16th property under management in Alabama. "It has been a pleasure to witness the blossoming hospitality market in Alabama, especially in LBA's hometown of Dothan. We're excited to contribute to our city's growing tourism industry, and we are expecting a surge of visitors to the area," said Beau Benton, president of LBA.

The 85-room, 3-story Hampton Inn & Suites® Dothan is conveniently located only 3.5 miles from Dothan Regional Airport near Highway 231. The property is located within close proximity of local shops and restaurants, and the famous Robert Trent Jones Golf Course.