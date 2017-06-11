FIU launches master’s degree specializations to prepare graduates for careers in key sectors of the hospitality and tourism industry
"Students who aspire to follow a career path in these growing fields will now be positioned for greater opportunities. Employers will find them prepared to hit the ground running after graduation. It also reflects a commitment to the school's core vision to become a leading global resource for creating and cultivating innovative management talent and solutions for the hospitality and tourism industry," said Mike Hampton, dean of the Chaplin School.
The new specializations are:
Hospitality Real Estate Development
Students will learn to bridge the gap between development and real estate to accomplish a company's expansion goals. They will be prepared to become an integral part of teams focused on research, analysis, site selection and development.
Revenue Management
As critical thinkers and strategists with the goal of maximizing revenue, students in this specialization will sharpen their data-gathering, analytical and decision-making skills. Using advanced techniques and modern tools, they will be prepared to devise comprehensive, company-wide revenue management strategies.
