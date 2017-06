External Article

Mattress makeovers: Hotels don't skimp on sleep

usatoday.com

When it comes to hotel room mattresses, designers are considering much more than how soft or firm they are.

These days, they are examining products with pocketed coils, cooling gel foam, memory foam, and moisture- wick fabrics that protect the mattress. They are deciding on height, shape and size. They are testing out a variety of toppers, covers and protectors.