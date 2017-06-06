Liberty Investment Properties Opens Second Hotel Development in Tampa, FL
Liberty Investment Properties announces the grand opening of it' second of several planned WoodSpring Suites developments in Tampa, FL.
"We feel this high quality extended stay lodging option will serve a variety of needs generated by local hospitals, universities, and a resurging economy in the Tampa market." said Matthew Downs, Vice President for Liberty Investment Properties. "The brand's innovative approach to a proven and simplified guest experience offers a refreshing take on traditional extended stay platforms."
Hosting 122 rooms, the four-story hotel is a welcomed addition to the Tampa Northeast market. Room features include, a full size refrigerator, two burner stove range and a microwave, in both queen and king deluxe room types. On-site amenities also include guest laundry and a workout facility.
The grand opening event included an official ribbon cutting from the Greater Temple Terrace Chamber of Commerce. Guest and supporters of the event also included Mayor Kim Leinbach, council members, city officials, investors, and community supporters.
About Liberty Investment Properties, Inc.
Liberty Investment Properties, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of high-performing, income producing, commercial real estate. Learn more at Libertyprop.com
About WoodSpring Hotels
WoodSpring Hotels is the company behind the nation"s fastest growing value extended-stay hotel brand with over 210 hotels system-wide located in over 30 states. The company owns over 90 hotels and provides management services for both company-owned and franchised locations under the WoodSpring Suites and Value Place brands. WoodSpring Suites are hotels for good people with practical needs, down-to-earth attitudes and a comfortable style, and who appreciate the value of life"s necessities – done really well. For more information, visit www.WoodSpring.com.