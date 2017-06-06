TAMPA, Fla. -- Orlando's Liberty Investment Properties a franchisee of the nation's fastest-growing extended stay hotel company WoodSpring Hotels is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new WoodSpring Suitesin Tampa Northeast.

For over 25 years Liberty Investment Properties has lead development in high performing, income producing, commercial real estate. With a strong history in both the self-storage and hospitality sectors, this marks the 27th hotel development in Liberty's history.

"We feel this high quality extended stay lodging option will serve a variety of needs generated by local hospitals, universities, and a resurging economy in the Tampa market." said Matthew Downs, Vice President for Liberty Investment Properties. "The brand's innovative approach to a proven and simplified guest experience offers a refreshing take on traditional extended stay platforms."

Hosting 122 rooms, the four-story hotel is a welcomed addition to the Tampa Northeast market. Room features include, a full size refrigerator, two burner stove range and a microwave, in both queen and king deluxe room types. On-site amenities also include guest laundry and a workout facility.

The grand opening event included an official ribbon cutting from the Greater Temple Terrace Chamber of Commerce. Guest and supporters of the event also included Mayor Kim Leinbach, council members, city officials, investors, and community supporters.

About Liberty Investment Properties, Inc.

Liberty Investment Properties, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of high-performing, income producing, commercial real estate. Learn more at Libertyprop.com

