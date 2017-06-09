Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Napa Valley to Break Ground This Spring
The five-star resort’s 20 luxury residences are slated for completion fall 2018
"The financing of this project included competitive bidding and we felt Heitman came to the table with the best solution. This project's complexity required a creative approach. Heitman was willing to navigate these challenges in order to deliver an optimal outcome for everyone involved," said Kelly Foster, a principal at Bald Mountain Development.
This spring, the foundation and utilities will be in place followed by vertical construction slated to begin in the summer. The 20 residences are expected to be complete fall 2018 with the resort to open early 2019. Upon completion and after the resort's opening, residence owners will have VIP access to the Four Seasons Resort's collection of amenities and activities, including a world-class restaurant, a spa, an indoor and outdoor fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment.
