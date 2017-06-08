NEW YORK, – Hacienda, the 22-acre private residential community in the heart of Cabo San Lucas, unveiled plans today for its next phase of residences, a limited offering of 55 for-sale branded luxury "1 Homes" within the recently announced 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo. The first international residences from the mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand, 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo will expand on a legacy of excellence at Hacienda, which completely sold out its original 109 residences at Hacienda Beach Club in 2015. Uniquely located on the only year-round swimmable beach in Cabo, with direct views of the iconic Land's End and steps away from the most famous Marina in North America, the new 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo will sit directly at the site of the famed Hacienda Hotel, host to the likes of Bing Crosby, John Wayne and Desi Arnaz.

Nature is intertwined into everything at 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo. The property will not only include 55 for-sale, branded luxury residences, nearly a third of which have already been sold in a Founder's presale, but will also incorporate a 115-room environmentally-responsible hotel. From yoga on the beach to paddle boarding, visitors will enjoy complimentary daily fitness and wellness programming around the property to relax and rejuvenate. In addition, guests and owners will have access to the Seed Spa, where therapeutic treatments are based on botanical ingredients incorporating the best nature has to offer.

"For decades, this very location has been a sanctuary for the elite, serving as a getaway for the world's biggest celebrities and stars dating back to the Rat Pack era," said Juan Diaz, Managing Director of Hacienda Beach Club & Residences. "It is with great fortune that we move forward in partnership with 1 Hotel and Grupo Questro to honor and protect the natural beauty of Hacienda, offering our future residents the simplest luxuries and a space to experience the best of what Cabo has to offer."

1 Hotel & Homes Cabo will introduce El Mercado, an open air collection of live action stations reminiscent of a Mexican street food market. The emphasis will be on organic ingredients that showcase the regional flavors of modern Mexico. 1 Hotel Cabo will also feature a rooftop bar and edible gardens scattered throughout the grounds. A second signature restaurant, helmed by one of the world's most visionary chefs will be announced soon to round out the sustainable dining options.

The property will also boast more than 6,000 square feet of conference and events space, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and retail shops. Situated directly on the Sea of Cortez, guests are only a short walk to downtown Cabo's best restaurants, bars and nightlife.

A world-class team of designers collaborated on the 1 Homes collection at 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo, creating a classic style of Mexican haciendas grounded in their essence to reveal a modern style that feels at home in Cabo, yet sophisticated and luxurious. The brand's commitment to sustainable hospitality and eco-conscious architecture can be found throughout the masterful design and materials selected by the renowned team of architects. The vision of Hart Howerton was complemented by the landscape planned by George Girvin of Girvin Associates and interiors by Cherem Arquitectos, both with extensive portfolios in Los Cabos.

From the local rammed earth, granite and marble to the reclaimed wood, each home is designed to capture the soothing natural light of the Baja, creating seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces with the addition of repurposed materials, living plants and raw textures. Floorplans range from one to seven bedrooms, including a collection of beach-front villas, only two of which still remain, offering a retreat amidst the energy of Cabo, intrinsically connected yet set apart from it all.

A taste of the upcoming lifestyle offerings at 1 Hotel & Homes can be experienced by taking advantage of the property's Discovery Weekend. Prospective owners will be treated to a one-of-a-kind cooking class with 1 Homes Cabo Executive Chef Raul Lucido, preceded by an excursion to the organic marketplace, a sunset cruise on the Sea of Cortez and a private Mezcal tasting. For more information at info@1homescabo.com or call 1.888.211.0909.

Residents of the new 1 Homes will enjoy all the privileges and conveniences of hotel living, including owner privileges at 1 Hotel Cabo and other Questro locations, four swimming pools, 24-hour concierge, valet parking, access control and bellman services, 24-hour in-home dining , catering and private chef services, priority status for hotel room reservations at special resident rates, in-residence massage, spa and fitness services, including personal training, eco-conscious housekeeping services, and a Seedlings program for kids ages 4-12.

Construction of 1 Homes began in late 2016 with completion slated for mid-2018. The hotel is set to debut in 2019. Prices begin in the low $600,000s and range up to $7,000,000 with a select few available for pre-sales at founders prices.

To learn more, visit: www.1homescabo.com

About Hacienda

Hacienda is a 22-acre, $230 million master plan that includes Hacienda Beach Club and Residences, a private 109 unit private residential community and the new 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo, offering resort-like amenities steps from downtown Cabo San Lucas. Located on 1,600 lineal feet of prime beachfront at Medano Beach, Hacienda offers opportunities for both purchase and vacation rental. Vacation rental prices range from $550 - $3,250/night. www.haciendacaboresort.com

