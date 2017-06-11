The Chinese territory of Macau continues to attract the biggest and best in the hotel industry, who strive to provide the most densely populated region in the world with casinos, hotels and resorts. A favourite holiday spot for the Chinese themselves, Macau is something of a mecca for hedonists who come to gamble and indulge in the party atmosphere. Developers are also drawn to the fact that Macau is one of the richest areas in the world, a statistic that owes heavily to its booming tourism industry.

With the likes of hotel and casino giants MGM looking beyond the traditional haunts of Las Vegas towards the east, Macau has been the desired location for these hospitality goliaths. The MGM Macau is a 600 room hotel and casino and announces itself as a "beacon of style on the Macau skyline". Its curvilinear facade is as glamorous as it is attention grabbing, and has set a precedent for the company in the region. Recently it was announced that the Macau Wynn Resorts ranked highest on FORTUNE Magazine's 2017 World's Most Admired Companies list, propelling the city into the limelight once again.

Currently under construction is the opulent Palazzo Versace Macau complex, which will contain three stunning and luxurious hotels; Palazzo Versace Macau, Lisboa Palace Hotel and a 270 room Karl Lagerfeld Hotel, due to open in 2018.

TOPHOTELPROJECTS, always at the forefront of the most cutting edge events in hospitality, will be bringing its World Tour to Macau this year. After the success of 2016's inaugural tour, this year TOPHOTELPROJECTS will be visiting six key destinations, including Macau, London, New York, Las Vegas, Dubai and Zurich. The networking event will be in the form of a one-day conference in each city, with speakers and discussions that are some of the most relevant in the industry at the moment.

