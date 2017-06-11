Macau ranking high on developers’ lists
Currently under construction is the opulent Palazzo Versace Macau complex, which will contain three stunning and luxurious hotels; Palazzo Versace Macau, Lisboa Palace Hotel and a 270 room Karl Lagerfeld Hotel, due to open in 2018.
TOPHOTELPROJECTS, always at the forefront of the most cutting edge events in hospitality, will be bringing its World Tour to Macau this year. After the success of 2016's inaugural tour, this year TOPHOTELPROJECTS will be visiting six key destinations, including Macau, London, New York, Las Vegas, Dubai and Zurich. The networking event will be in the form of a one-day conference in each city, with speakers and discussions that are some of the most relevant in the industry at the moment.
