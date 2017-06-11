Richard Solomons on IHG’s Preliminary Results for the year to 31 December 2016
We continued our focus on enhancing the long-term sustainability of our competitive advantage by evolving our brand portfolio and by driving innovation in our digital and loyalty offer. We rolled out new formats across our HOLIDAY INN Brand Family which deliver significant uplifts in guest satisfaction and improved returns for owners, built momentum for our HUALUXE and Even Hotels brands, and took Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Hotel Indigo into new markets. We also strengthened our loyalty proposition through initiatives including 'Your Rate' helping to drive a 16% increase in member enrolments.
The fundamentals for the hospitality industry remain compelling. Despite the uncertain environment in some markets, we remain confident in the outlook for the year ahead, as well as our ability to deliver sustainable growth into the future."
For the full statement about the Results for the year to 31 December 2016 visit ihgplc.com/en/news-and-media/news-releases/
Contact
Lennart Kooy
associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA
Send Email