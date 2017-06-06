While creating memories on vacation through cities or remote corners of the world, you have most probably indirectly benefited from the Lobster Ink training platform. With active learners in over 10 000 establishments across 120 countries, Lobster Ink is the world's leading online educational platform for the hospitality industry.

Over the last 6 years, Lobster Ink's core educational product has grown significantly - both in breadth and depth, across geographies. They have also actively been developing a range of new products to bolster their hospitality offering. As such, the founding board have recognised the need for an experienced leader - someone who inherently understands hospitality to shape the course of the next chapter.

With over 35 years of hospitality experience, Wolfgang Lindlbauer has succeeded in almost every aspect of the industry. With his extensive experience, Wolfgang brings a deep understanding of how learning can deliver value to all stakeholders across the value chain.

"Through my own journey I believe I can extract what is most important and package that to expedite the learning journey for our communities. People shouldn't need to take 35 years to learn what I learnt and that's what I want to bring to Lobster Ink" says Wolfgang.

"The appointment of Wolfgang is a powerful addition to our business. We believe that his experience, combined with our technology offering and our proven learning methodology, will result in an unparalleled training solution for the industry" says Dale den Dulk, Chief Executive Officer, Lobster International.

View Source

Contact

Gerard du Plessis

Global Head of Marketing

Send Email