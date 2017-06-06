Lobster Ink appoints industry icon Wolfgang Lindlbauer as the new CEO of Hospitality.
With over 35 years of hospitality experience, Wolfgang Lindlbauer has succeeded in almost every aspect of the industry. With his extensive experience, Wolfgang brings a deep understanding of how learning can deliver value to all stakeholders across the value chain.
"Through my own journey I believe I can extract what is most important and package that to expedite the learning journey for our communities. People shouldn't need to take 35 years to learn what I learnt and that's what I want to bring to Lobster Ink" says Wolfgang.
"The appointment of Wolfgang is a powerful addition to our business. We believe that his experience, combined with our technology offering and our proven learning methodology, will result in an unparalleled training solution for the industry" says Dale den Dulk, Chief Executive Officer, Lobster International.
