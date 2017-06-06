CHICAGO – The Andaz brand today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with (RED) – the AIDS organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver. Acclaimed designer and longtime (RED) supporter Jonathan Adler designed and outfitted an all-new (ANDAZ)RED Suite at Andaz West Hollywood. This is one of the many experiences offered by the recently launched World of Hyatt platform.

"We've been looking for an opportunity to work with (RED) for some time as it's an organization that aligns with our purpose of care. Given the history of Andaz West Hollywood, starting our collaboration here made a lot of sense," said Maryam Banikarim, global chief marketing officer for Hyatt. "Back in the day, this hotel was nicknamed the Riot House because rockers stayed and partied here. The property's rock legacy and the fact that the Andaz brand is all about creativity and local inspiration made it a perfect fit for (RED)."

In addition to Jonathan Adler's "rock 'n roll meets chic glamour" design, the (ANDAZ)RED Suite is also home to an inspirational custom mural crafted by artist and (RED) collaborator, Kelsey Montague.

"This is so exciting for (RED) - our work with the Andaz brand brings to life the very best of creativity and commerce in the beautiful new (ANDAZ)RED Suite. We're grateful to the Andaz team for converting their generosity, smarts and talent into a fabulous and fun guest experience that also supports the fight against AIDS. Huge thanks also to Jonathan and Kelsey for making the space come alive in such a great way," said Deb Dugan, (RED)'s CEO.

"I've worked with (RED) for years – what they do is incredible. And hotels are my favorite spaces to design, so when I got the chance to combine the two, my chakras began to tingle," said Jonathan Adler. "And working with the Andaz team has been a dream. They understand that design doesn't have to just look good, it can also do good."

The (ANDAZ)RED Suite will be available for booking beginning March 10, 2017 at Andaz West Hollywood. With every booking, 30 percent of the room rate will go to support (RED)'s fight against AIDS.

Three packages are available for the (Andaz)RED Suite, all which are subject to availability:

(ANDAZ)RED Suite

Starting at $519 per night

Enjoy complimentary sparkling wine served in the suite upon arrival.

(ANDAZ)RED Suite – Rise & Shine:

Starting at $649 per night

The Rise & Shine package includes complimentary sparkling wine upon arrival and a signature breakfast served each morning in the suite, complete with savory and sweet treats designed exclusively by Andaz West Hollywood Chef Justin Taylor. Includes exclusive daily use of a Sundeck Cabana with access to one of the best pools in the city.

(ANDAZ)RED Suite – Rise, Shine & Show:

Starting at $849 per night

Only five Rise, Shine & Show packages are available and are only bookable between March 10-April 10, 2017.

This package includes complimentary sparkling wine upon arrival and a signature breakfast served each morning in the suite, complete with savory and sweet treats designed exclusively by Andaz West Hollywood Chef Justin Taylor. Includes exclusive daily use of a Sundeck Cabana with access to one of the best pools in the city. Additionally, as one of (RED)'s most generous partners, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! has kindly donated pairs of tickets for five shows. Broadcasting from the heart of Hollywood, guests will experience the famed Jimmy Kimmel Live! green room prior to the show, get to sit in the studio audience and experience an intimate live performance by the musical guest of the evening. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35|10:35c on ABC.

The (ANDAZ)RED Suite will also house a rotating selection of (PRODUCT)RED items for sale, with each purchase providing additional donations to (RED) and prices ranging from $15 to $225. The selection currently includes the following: (ALESSI)RED Anna G Corkscrew, (ALEX AND ANI)RED Kindred Cord Bracelet, (BEATS)RED Beats Pill+, (BELVEDERE)RED Special Edition Vodka, (BILLECART-SALMON)RED Brut Reserve Champagne, (FEED)RED Love 30 Bag, (FRESH)RED SUGA(RED) Lip Treatment, (GAP)RED t-shirt, (GAP)RED hat, (JONATHAN ADLER)RED Tomato Pop Candle, (MOLESKINE)RED notebook, (S'WELL)RED bottle, and THEORY 11 NPH Playing Cards.

The original action sports and youth culture brand, Vans, also produced exclusive footwear designed in partnership by Jonathan Adler and artist Kelsey Montague to mark the occasion. The limited edition Sk8-Hi's and Classic Slip-On's retail for $100 and will be available at a Vans pop-up store from March 10-12, 2017 housed in the lobby of Andaz West Hollywood.

About (RED)

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands that contribute up to 50% of profits from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Proud Partners include: Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Claro, The Coca-Cola Company, GAP, Salesforce, SAP, Starbucks, Telcel. (RED) Special Edition partners include: aden+anais, Alessi, ALEX AND ANI, Billecart-Salmon, Fatboy USA, Girl Skateboards, Le Creuset, Mophie and Vespa.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $465 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted more than 90 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

About Jonathan Adler Potter, designer and author Jonathan Adler launched his namesake brand after leaving his day job to pursue his first love: pottery. In 1993, Barneys bought his collection of pots, and five years later, he opened his first store in Soho. Jonathan's desire to design all the pieces one needs to create a flawlessly chic home led to more and more. Today, we are a design company with over 25 stores worldwide, a thriving e-commerce site, and a wholesale business boasting over 1,000 locations globally. Pottery continues to be core to our business and our commitment to impeccable craftsmanship and luxury is reflected in all we do. Our offerings span furniture, lighting, home accessories, decorative objects, tabletop collections, bedding, bath accessories, candles, rugs, pillows, and more. And our design work can be found in top restaurants, hotels and houses around the world. We are dedicated to bringing Modern American Glamour to your life.

About Kelsey Montague KELSEY MONTAGUE is an international street artist who believes that art should not be separated from the human experience, but that the human experience should have a hand in creating art itself. Kelsey has painted large-scale, interactive street murals in six countries on three continents. Each piece has provided an opportunity for thousands of people to become living works of art. Participants are invited to step into the artwork, explore what inspires them and post pictures on social media. Kelsey's art has been featured by Taylor Swift, Vanessa Hudgens, Carly Rae Jepsen, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Mashable and MTV.

