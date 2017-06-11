Ali Salman – an online marketing strategist who has worked with Coca-Cola, Extreme Pita, Mucho Burrito, KIA, Honda and other Fortune 500 companies – speaks to Keith Kefgen, Managing Director & CEO at AETHOS Consulting Group, about being an entrepreneur and business leader.

Keith shares his views on how he got started in the executive search industry, why he set-up his own practice and what it means to be a successful leader. Talking about starting AETHOS Consulting Group in 2013, he also provides insights into the firm's goals for 2020 and his own habits and routine that help him "plan for success".

Listen to the full podcast here.

View Source

Contact

Keith Kefgen

Managing Director & CEO

Phone: +1 (718) 313-9149

Send Email