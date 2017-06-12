Federal Minister Müller calls on the industry to promote sustainable tourism +++ Slovenia goes green +++ Darkness as the catalyst for astro-tourism +++ Social Media Newsroom features news, photos, Facebook posts and Twitter exchanges

The Social Media Newsroom of ITB Berlin has online news at http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de on from the world's leading travel trade show.

The three top stories on Friday, 10 March 2017

Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation Müller appeals to the tourism industry's conscience

Speaking at the ITB Berlin Convention, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation Müller formulated three demands. He said that tourism had to conserve and protect while offering benefits, had to ensure fair employment and do more to protect the environment. Sustainable tourism had to become a global strategy, the minister said. In that context the World Tourism Organization UNWTO has declared 2017 the 'International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development'. Underlining his first demand, Müller cited the example of Botswana, the partner country of ITB Berlin, and the efforts it has made to fight poaching. Fair employment could be achieved by bringing more local inhabitants on board. He called upon the cruise industry to respect the environment more with its use of fuels.

Find out more at: http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/en/news/minister-muller-appeals-tourism-professionals-conscience

Slovenia goes green

Slovenia, the world's first green destination, can boast many achievements. 60 per cent of the country has been declared a nature reserve, and access to drinking water has been written into the constitution as a basic right. In 2016 the capital Ljubljana was awarded the title of European Green Capital by the European Commission. Visitors to the country can experience green tourism at first hand, for example by staying in a tree house, and they can also help in harvesting organic vegetables. Maja Pak, director of the Slovenian Tourism Office, explained the aims of the Culture & Convention Partner at this year's ITB Berlin Convention: "Our vision is for a 100 per cent green Slovenia."

Find out more at: http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/en/news/green-hearts-and-great-deal-commitment-example-world-sustainable-tourism-slovenia

Astro-tourism: Night sky at risk

Two-thirds of all Europeans have never seen the Milky Way. That would have been unthinkable two hundred years ago, at a time when the stars were navigation aids and used to measure distances. Today's pollution levels in many parts of the world make it difficult to see a naturally dark night sky full of stars. In their efforts to fight against light pollution and to preserve natural darkness Dr. Andreas Hänel and Harald Bardenhagen are taking part in the 12th Pow-Wow for Sustainable Tourism. Appealing to the tourism industry, Harald Bardenhagen says: "There are many ways to include the night sky in tourism products", not just at faraway destinations but in tourism to Germany's Eifel or Havelland regions as well.

Find out more at: http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/de/news/nachthimmel-gefahr-astrotourismus-macht-dunkelheit-zur-wichtigen-ressource

Journalists and interested readers can find news on the main topics at the world's leading travel trade show posted daily at http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de. The Social Media Newsroom has news in German and English on every travel destination represented at ITB Berlin, plus passenger airline, cruise, hotel industry and travel technology trends and innovations. This news portal also has the latest from the ITB Berlin Convention, the leading think tank of the global travel industry.

Contact

Christina Freier

Product Manager ITB Berlin

Phone: +49 (0) 30 3038-2128

Send Email