EyeforTravel hosts table at the European Group Travel Awards before European Flagship Event
Top speakers to be at the EyeforTravel Summit in May joined the table at the European Group Travel Awards last week
EyeforTravel's guests were a diverse representation from the travel industry, spanning from traditional hotels and resorts, multi-modal metasearch companies, a vacation rental firm, a data management platform, start-ups with huge recent success to the largest global airline trade association.
Attendees at the EyeforTravel table included:
- Daniel Wishnia – Digital Marketing Consultant – GCH Hotels
- Andrei Grintchenko – Head of Business Intelligence Projects – IATA
- Roman Sucharzewski – EU Director of Hotel Distribution & Marketing – Diamond Resorts International
- Marc Hoffman – CEO – CheckMyBus
- Yann Raoul – CEO – Gopili
- Zdenek Komenda - Chief Business Development Officer - Kiwi.
com
- Jasmin Arbesser – Brand Manager – HomeAway.
com
- Florent Coudyser – Industry Director – Relay42
- Leo Langford – Conference Director – EyeforTravel
The evening boasted a night of gratitude towards industry excellence as well as entertainment, good food, drink and laughter.
The industry professionals listed above as well as 350 more travel elites and decision makers will be in attendance at the EyeforTravel Summit (London, May 3-4th 2017).
The two-day event is the European travel market's premier opportunity to meet, network and be part of ground-breaking discussions on how the industry is changing forever in digital, data, marketing, RM and distribution. It is also the summit that will host the sealing of the deals that will change company structures and the industry as we know it.
Just a sample of the EyeforTravel Summit's 70 speakers include:
- Glenn D. Fogel – CEO - Priceline Group
- Roland Schütz - EVP and Head of Information Management & CIO Group Airlines - Deutsche Lufthansa
- Lennert De Jong – CCO - Citizen M Hotels
- Alessandra di Lorenzo - CCO – Partnerships and Advertising - Lastminute.com
- Dan Christian – CDO - The Travel Corporation
- Fernando Vives – CCO - NH Hotels Group
- John Whitley - Senior Director Ancillary Sales, International - Hertz
- Brenda van Leeuwen – CEO - Eurail.
com
- Tero Valkiala - Head of Digital – Finnair
- Jonathan Liu - VP Pricing and Revenue Management – Accor
Full speaker line-up, agenda and a live attendee list of the event can be found at this link: http://events.eyefortravel.com/travel-distribution-summit-europe/
