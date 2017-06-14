On the 9th March, an evening of entertainment and celebration took place at HotelPlanner's annual European Group Travel Awards. The awards saw 25 award categories recognise the operators that deliver the most outstanding group travel services and experiences.

EyeforTravel sponsored and hosted a table at the event in recognition that the group travel industry is a $45 billion a year market.

EyeforTravel's guests were a diverse representation from the travel industry, spanning from traditional hotels and resorts, multi-modal metasearch companies, a vacation rental firm, a data management platform, start-ups with huge recent success to the largest global airline trade association.

Attendees at the EyeforTravel table included:

Daniel Wishnia – Digital Marketing Consultant – GCH Hotels

Andrei Grintchenko – Head of Business Intelligence Projects – IATA

Roman Sucharzewski – EU Director of Hotel Distribution & Marketing – Diamond Resorts International

Marc Hoffman – CEO – CheckMyBus

Yann Raoul – CEO – Gopili

Zdenek Komenda - Chief Business Development Officer - Kiwi.

com

Jasmin Arbesser – Brand Manager – HomeAway.

com

Florent Coudyser – Industry Director – Relay42

Leo Langford – Conference Director – EyeforTravel

The evening boasted a night of gratitude towards industry excellence as well as entertainment, good food, drink and laughter.

The industry professionals listed above as well as 350 more travel elites and decision makers will be in attendance at the EyeforTravel Summit (London, May 3-4th 2017).

The two-day event is the European travel market's premier opportunity to meet, network and be part of ground-breaking discussions on how the industry is changing forever in digital, data, marketing, RM and distribution. It is also the summit that will host the sealing of the deals that will change company structures and the industry as we know it.

Just a sample of the EyeforTravel Summit's 70 speakers include:

Glenn D. Fogel – CEO - Priceline Group

Roland Schütz - EVP and Head of Information Management & CIO Group Airlines - Deutsche Lufthansa

Lennert De Jong – CCO - Citizen M Hotels

Alessandra di Lorenzo - CCO – Partnerships and Advertising - Lastminute.com

Dan Christian – CDO - The Travel Corporation

Fernando Vives – CCO - NH Hotels Group

John Whitley - Senior Director Ancillary Sales, International - Hertz

Brenda van Leeuwen – CEO - Eurail.

com

Tero Valkiala - Head of Digital – Finnair

Jonathan Liu - VP Pricing and Revenue Management – Accor

Full speaker line-up, agenda and a live attendee list of the event can be found at this link: http://events.eyefortravel.com/travel-distribution-summit-europe/

