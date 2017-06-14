Iconic Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Teams Up With Architect Editor Jean-Paul Cassia To Expand His Creative Influence!
Jean-Paul Cassia is proud to announce his partnership with one of 21st Century’s most influential design creators: Manfred Thierry Mugler.
Mixed-Use Hospitality & Residential projects under the "MUGLER HOTELS, RESORTS & RESIDENCES" signature will be heavily influenced by Manfred's proven ability to create settings that bring fantasy and imagination to the public. In all MUGLER HOTELS, RESORTS & RESIDENCES, people will also have access to music, entertainment and socio-cultural venues that are inspired by Manfred's unique experience in the show business industry.
Speaking about his new role as Conceptor & Creative Director:
"When one has found a method of self-expression, one evolves with it! I used fashion to express myself as much as I could. But at some point, it was not enough. Designing hotels, residential and entertainment projects is a natural extension of my interests. I am delighted to be working with Jean-Paul and am impressed with his work and his approach to design. We intend to create projects that express unique stories, add value to Developers and above all, inspire and elevate the human spirit."
Jean-Paul Cassia comments:
"I am delighted to be working with Manfred. His stellar experience and visionary approach to design fully complements what I have searched for in my work: that ability to tell a great story which resonates with our times and that creates projects of real distinction, meaningful experiences and value. Working with exceptional designers from around the world who share that "total work of art" approach enhances and infuses the architecture and projects we create with a spark that only branded design work can create. Being able to convert Manfred's inimitable approach to design into sustainable and timeless contemporary works of architecture and interior design will be an absolute pleasure."
