Founded in 1958, and now led by award-winning architect editor and developer Jean-Paul Cassia, +Cassia welcomes to its stellar team "the prophet of futurism" as he has been referred to, and an instinctive designer who believes that the "intellect is the servant of the spirit". Jean-Paul Cassia and Manfred Thierry Mugler have decided to create a real estate design signature partnership with the intent of crafting projects and destinations that combine the power of Manfred's creative genius with Jean-Paul's ability to conceive and orchestrate projects that become "stage sets for the great adventures of life".

Poised for the creation of boutique hotels and exceptional homes under the "MUGLER HOTELS, RESORTS & RESIDENCES" signature, the partnership will harness Manfred's talent and stellar experience as a French director, fashion designer, photographer, perfume creator and stage & costume designer in the form of signature designs that add exceptional value to real estate developers, guests, residents and investors alike.

Mixed-Use Hospitality & Residential projects under the "MUGLER HOTELS, RESORTS & RESIDENCES" signature will be heavily influenced by Manfred's proven ability to create settings that bring fantasy and imagination to the public. In all MUGLER HOTELS, RESORTS & RESIDENCES, people will also have access to music, entertainment and socio-cultural venues that are inspired by Manfred's unique experience in the show business industry.

Speaking about his new role as Conceptor & Creative Director:

"When one has found a method of self-expression, one evolves with it! I used fashion to express myself as much as I could. But at some point, it was not enough. Designing hotels, residential and entertainment projects is a natural extension of my interests. I am delighted to be working with Jean-Paul and am impressed with his work and his approach to design. We intend to create projects that express unique stories, add value to Developers and above all, inspire and elevate the human spirit."

Jean-Paul Cassia comments:

"I am delighted to be working with Manfred. His stellar experience and visionary approach to design fully complements what I have searched for in my work: that ability to tell a great story which resonates with our times and that creates projects of real distinction, meaningful experiences and value. Working with exceptional designers from around the world who share that "total work of art" approach enhances and infuses the architecture and projects we create with a spark that only branded design work can create. Being able to convert Manfred's inimitable approach to design into sustainable and timeless contemporary works of architecture and interior design will be an absolute pleasure."

