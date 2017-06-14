Groupize, the award-winning provider of innovative, simple meeting solutions, today announced that they have been selected to participate in the highly anticipated "Shark Tank for Travel Apps" competition at this years Concur® Fusion taking place March 14-17 in Chicago. The company's CEO Charles de Gaspe Beaubien will be showcasing Groupize Meetings, the first enterprise-wide solution the bridges the gap between transient business travel and large meetings and allows corporations and agencies to take control of their simple meetings.

The interactive "Shark Tank for Travel Apps" session is essentially a "fast pitch" event where 6 Concur partners get to present their technology for 5 minutes to a panel of Concur client "sharks". At the end, the judges vote on which app provides the most value as an integration with Concur Travel.

Session details:

Thursday, March 16

3:30 – 4:30 Central Time

Groupize recently announced the integration of Groupize Meetings with Concur®, to provide travel arrangers, admins and occasional planners an easy way to manage all their meetings and the associated travel needs. Groupize Meetings offers self-service solutions with better pricing models to enable agencies and travel managers to maximize the investment in their Concur programs.

With over 2000 participants, 80 breakout sessions, product training and networking opportunities, Fusion is Concur's premier client event where Concur clients, partners and staff connect, collaborate and inspire. Groupize would like to extend a special invitation to Fusion attendees to attend the "Shark Tank for Travel Apps" or come by the Groupize booth #22 for a personal demo.

To learn more or download the Groupize Meetings App, please visit Groupize in the Concur App Center.

About Groupize

Groupize offers the leading end-to-end platform for simple corporate meetings. Groupize is revolutionizing meetings technology with innovative, self-service solutions that reduce the complexity of starting, sourcing, managing and measuring simple meetings. Founded in 2011, Groupize is a privately held company and headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, please call 1.885.GROUPIZE or visit groupize.com.

