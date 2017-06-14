Groupize Dives Into the “Shark Tank for Travel Apps” at Concur® Fusion 2017
Groupize to exhibit at Concur's premier client event March 14-17 and compete in Shark Tank for Travel Apps
Session details:
Thursday, March 16
3:30 – 4:30 Central Time
Groupize recently announced the integration of Groupize Meetings with Concur®, to provide travel arrangers, admins and occasional planners an easy way to manage all their meetings and the associated travel needs. Groupize Meetings offers self-service solutions with better pricing models to enable agencies and travel managers to maximize the investment in their Concur programs.
With over 2000 participants, 80 breakout sessions, product training and networking opportunities, Fusion is Concur's premier client event where Concur clients, partners and staff connect, collaborate and inspire. Groupize would like to extend a special invitation to Fusion attendees to attend the "Shark Tank for Travel Apps" or come by the Groupize booth #22 for a personal demo.
To learn more or download the Groupize Meetings App, please visit Groupize in the Concur App Center.
About Groupize
Groupize offers the leading end-to-end platform for simple corporate meetings. Groupize is revolutionizing meetings technology with innovative, self-service solutions that reduce the complexity of starting, sourcing, managing and measuring simple meetings. Founded in 2011, Groupize is a privately held company and headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, please call 1.885.GROUPIZE or visit groupize.com.
Contact
Alisa de Gaspe Beaubien
Phone: 508-232-7719 x215
Send Email