Bethesda, Md. – Ahead of World Sleep Day, Westin Hotels & Resorts – part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) – announces its latest program, championing a more sound slumber for travelers around the world.

Whereas popular mentality has previously promoted the late-night grind followed by the early wake-up, a new generation of thought leaders, tastemakers and travelers has begun taking a stand to save their right to rest. Further denouncing the idea that "pulling an all-nighter" is en-vogue, Westin puts sleep shaming to bed.

Beginning today, Westin is encouraging an emerging pro-sleep movement and pledging to support the World Sleep Society for those who use the #SleepStrong hashtag to showcase their "best rest" on Instagram and twitter. World Sleep Society is an esteemed non-profit organization whose mission is to advance sleep health worldwide and who shares the Westin brand's commitment to raise awareness about the benefits of a better night's sleep.

"Today's over-scheduled and always-on culture has spurred a counter-movement among those who see the value in getting a good night's sleep," said Brian Povinelli, SVP and Global Brand Leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts. "Nearly 65% of people sleep fewer hours while on the road; so empowering travelers to sleep strong and rise better reinforces our commitment to guests' well-being and the growing understanding that sleep impacts everything from productivity to overall happiness."

Turn-In, Power-Down & Pledge to #SleepStrong with a "Bedtime Call" to Bookend Your Wake Up Call

Westin continues to find new ways to empower guests to regain control of their well-being and get their best rest while on the road. Beginning today through April 2017, the brand will pilot a "Bedtime Call" giving travelers the option to schedule a restful reminder for when they should turn-in and power-down to get a great night's sleep. Guests can opt in upon request through the Westin Service Express team, who will schedule the "Bedtime Call" based on when they need to be up in the morning, guided by recommendations from World Sleep Society.

"One of the most frequently asked questions that our sleep specialists receive is: 'What is the perfect amount of sleep?'" said Dr. Clete Kushida, President of World Sleep Society, which hosts World Sleep Day each year. "The short answer is at least 7 hours in length, but a truly restorative sleep depends on duration as well as continuity and depth. Understanding the impact of sleep on physical and mental health is more important than ever before, and we are thrilled to have partners like Westin Hotels & Resorts, who share our commitment and can amplify our mission to advance sleep health worldwide."

A similar program has long been offered at The Westin New York at Times Square, after the hotel's General Manager observed business and leisure travelers experiencing a lack of shut-eye. "We had seen a trend in wake-up call requests coming in at times that make it impossible for guests to be getting the sleep that they really need," said Sean Verney, General Manager, The Westin New York at Times Square. "Our mission is to ensure that guests leave feeling better than when they arrived, even in 'the city that never sleeps'; and something as simple as a reminder call goes a long way."

Westin Challenges Travelers to Seize the Night: #SleepStrong Supports Series of Sleep Offerings

Whether travelers share their #SleepStrong moments on social media or schedule a bedtime call, Westin takes the stress out of sleeping well on the road. From the brand's signature Heavenly® Bed and the new Sleep Well Lavender Balm bedside amenity, to the Sleep Well in-room dining menu, guests will undoubtedly rise feeling rejuvenated and perhaps return home with a new #SleepStrong-inspired routine.

For terms and conditions about Westin brand's pledge to support World Sleep Society, please visit

http://west.tn/terms. To learn more about how to sleep strong, please visit World Sleep Society, and www.westin.com/sleepwell for more information about Westin's sleep offerings around the world.

About World Sleep Society World Sleep Day is organized by World Sleep Society, founded by World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM) and World Sleep Federation (WSF), an international association whose mission is to advance sleep health worldwide. World Sleep Society is working toward increasing worldwide awareness of the importance of sleep and the adverse consequences resulting from lack of sleep, due either to enforced lifestyle or to sleep disorders themselves. The society acts as a link between various sleep associations and cultures, sleep clinicians and researchers, in the advancement of worldwide sleep health. Start your journey toward quality sleep by visiting www.worldsleepsociety.org.

