CANNES, France – Ahead of this year's MIPIM conference in Cannes, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) (http://HiltonWorldwide.com) has announced new projects in France, following a franchise agreement with NAOS to introduce three hotels under three distinct brands.

Following an active year of development in 2016, Hilton now has a total pipeline of nine projects across France, which are expected add more than 1,000 rooms to its portfolio in coming years. The confirmation of these three properties being developed with NAOS are expected to be the first of several announcements in coming months and are indicative of a multi-layered growth strategy across mid-market, upscale and collection brands that extends from the capital city of Paris out to key regional locations.

Together Hilton and NAOS will launch Hilton's midscale Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton brands in France, at locations in Bordeaux and Clichy respectively. Central Paris will see a second hotel join Curio – A Collection by Hilton, a collection of upper upscale hotels, each with its own unique character and identity.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, Hilton said: "Growing our portfolio in France is a strategic focus for Hilton. With a dedicated French development team based in Paris and Nice we are focused on extending our portfolio beyond the flagship Hilton brand, we're bringing new brands to Paris and key regional cities. This agreement signals our commitment to work with key partners such as NAOS who can identify further opportunities for expansion."

The three hotels will each be managed by NAOS, which already operates a portfolio of several properties across France. NAOS's expertise lies within focused service projects and in carrying out creative adaptations of existing buildings to boutique hotels.

Pascal Lemarchand, CEO, NAOS said: "We are pleased to be able to confirm these three projects ahead of MIPIM. In Hilton we feel we have a strategic partner whose wide ranging portfolio enables us to fit the best brands to the sites and projects we specialise in developing. It is particularly exciting for us that we are launching two brands in France both of which have global footprints of thousands of properties, which underlines the potential for further growth."

Niepce Paris, Curio Collection by Hilton

A €23.5m project will convert a row of 19th century three storey townhouses in Paris' 14th arrondissement into the city's second hotel in the Curio Collection. The site, 300m from Montparnasse station, will consist of a 52 guestroom hotel and a destination restaurant, both with separate entrances. Further facilities will include a hotel lounge bar, fitness room and a breakfast dining area.

It is located on Rue Niepce, named after Joseph Nicephore Niepce, a French inventor born in 1765 who was a pioneer in the field of photography and widely credited with creating the world's first photograph. The hotel's décor will consist of an homage to Niepce featuring photographic references and a colour palate reminiscent of his pioneering 'heliography' process. Construction of the project began towards the end of last year with the property expected to welcomeits first guests this year.

4 Rue Niepce, 14eme arrondissement, Paris.

Hilton Garden Inn Bordeaux Centre Gare

This 164 guestroom hotel will become France's first under the Hilton Garden Inn brand and the first Hilton property in the historic city of Bordeaux. It will be located within the first of a series of futuristic high-rise buildings within the city's new 'Creation Neighbourhood' and near to its centrepiece, the architecturally impressive MECA (House of Creative Economy & Culture of Aquitaine) building. The site is just 200m from Bordeaux's principal rail station, Gare St Jean, which will soon connect travellers to Paris by high-speed rail in two hours. The property will be developed by Eiffage Immobilier, one of France's largest real estate developers.

La Halle Debat-Ponsan, Quai de Paludate, 33800 Bordeaux, France.

Hampton by Hilton Paris Clichy

Also becoming the first hotel for the Hampton by Hilton brand in the country, the hotel will join more than 2,000 mid-market hotels across the world. It will form part of a multimillion euro mixed use tower block development on the border between the Parisian suburb of Clichy and the city's 17th arrondissement. Consisting of 156 guestrooms, the property will sit opposite Porte Pouchet, a centre of urban regeneration, which city authorities aim to become an economic driver in continuing to attract commercial enterprises to the district. The hotel will be developed by the renowned and leading French developer, Nexity.

Rue Auboin, 92110 Clichy.

