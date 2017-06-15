StayNTouch, innovators in mobile technology and Property Management Systems, have teamed up with travel industry and direct booking experts Fuel, and hotel advocacy platform pioneers Flip.to, for a joint webinar—'The Evolution of Guest Expectations and How Hotels can Exceed the New Demands.' The event will help hotels exceed their guests' evolving expectations to build better guest relationships and drive more repeat business.

The trio of hospitality industry experts will reveal insight on navigating each phase of the purchasing decision, from inspiration and discovery until long after their stay.

Key topics include:

Your guests' new demands —Understanding the evolution of traveler expectations

—Understanding the evolution of traveler expectations Planning travel —Knowing your guests and differentiating your property to gain maximum market share

—Knowing your guests and differentiating your property to gain maximum market share On-property hospitality —Enhancing the experience with refined service elements

—Enhancing the experience with refined service elements Rekindling your guests favorite moments—Staying in touch, building long term loyalty and repeat business

"Guests today are defining their own standards of service, thanks to the digitally driven world we now live in," said Dante Sapp, Product Manager at StayNTouch. "Knowing how to adapt and exceed demands at every phase of the traveler journey is vital for attracting and retaining loyal customers. I'm excited for the opportunity to partner with Fuel and Flip.to and share these valuable insights with hoteliers."

"Understanding your guest, knowing what factors matter when planning a trip, and digging into how travelers do their research is key for hotels to get more bookings," added Stuart Butler, Chief Operating Officer at Fuel. "We're excited to be able to deliver advice on these topics with leaders from StayNTouch and Flip.to. Hotels will better know how to compete and inspire greater conversions."

Richard Dunbar, Director of Partnerships at Flip.to echoed the sentiment. "We're thrilled to help guide this session with our friends at StayNTouch and Fuel. Attendees will walk away from this webinar with ideas they can immediately action. From there, hotels will know how to better enhance the guest experience in every part of the travel journey and build better relationships with their guests in the long term."

The presentation will be hosted on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST, 6 PM GMT).

To save your seat for this free webinar, register here.

StayNTouch Hotel Software provides a fully-featured mobile Property Management System, a PMS-overlay and guest self-service capabilities. Visit http://www.StayNTouch.com to request a demo.

Fuel is a comprehensive digital marketing agency with an emphasis in travel and tourism; services include website development, SEO, PPC, email marketing and more. To get started, visit http://www.FuelTravel.com.

Flip.to is a marketing platform that lets your guests become advocates for introducing your hotel and earning new visitors and customers. To learn more, take a tour at http://flip.to.

About StayNTouch—StayNTouch is a "Software as a Service" hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today's guests require. StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.

Powering over 65,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests. StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Porto Vista San Diego and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

For more information, visit http://www.stayntouch.com.

About Fuel—At Fuel, we think a little differently. We believe that we're making the world just a little bit better by connecting people with the right products and services. "Travel Marketing… Simplified." That's our motto and our commitment. Headquartered in the heart of the travel and tourism industry in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Fuel provides all digital services in-house through a team of experts who understand the potential of well-executed, effective online marketing. To learn more about Fuel and to take your travel marketing to the next level, call (843) 839-1456, visit our website or check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google+. http://www.FuelTravel.com

About Flip.to, the advocacy platform for hotels—Reach, inspire and convert an entirely new global audience of travelers every day with Flip.to.

Flip.to lets your guests introduce your hotel to the world, combining trust with massive reach to travelers just one degree away—warm leads who are the perfect fit. Start building your ever-growing team of advocates who turn meaningful moments into measurable ROI, and instantly see the unmatched impact when you switch on this entirely new channel. http://flip.to

