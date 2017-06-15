San Francisco – Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology, announced today that it will implement its cloud-based Revenue Strategy application, GameChanger, for Brisas Group, a fast-growing owner of luxury properties in key markets in Mexico. Duetto's GameChanger solution is already in place at the company's 274-room NIZUC Resort and Spa, Cancun, and the 434-room Galeria Plaza Reforma, Mexico City.

"We are very happy to announce this partnership with Brisas Group, a forward-looking partner that has embraced Revenue Strategy as it grows its footprint throughout Mexico," said Duetto CEO Patrick Bosworth. "Duetto's GameChanger solution provides a platform for fully optimizing revenue and managing distribution complexity, scaling quickly. We are excited to bring the benefits of Open Pricing and revenue optimization to Brisas Group, as we continue our growth in Mexico and Latin America."

By adopting Open Pricing, the core element that is the foundation of Duetto's GameChanger application, Brisas Group will now be able to yield room rates in real time and with greater flexibility as demand conditions change throughout the market. Central to Open Pricing is the use of dynamic sources of data, including web shopping regrets and denials, which measure consumers' price sensitivity more accurately and let hotels test their price and marketing strategies.

Darrick Eman, Director of International Sales & Marketing for Brisas Group said: "We are growing our hotel portfolio rapidly, engaging new international customers, and at the same time, we are always elevating our impeccable levels of service and guest experience. Brisas Group is happy to partner with Duetto to help automate our Revenue Strategy to achieve price optimization and to increase our working efficiency and productivity as part of our company's growth. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship."

Duetto partners with many of the leading hotels and brands around the world. More than 1,500 hotels and casinos in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's applications, including GameChanger and its Revenue Intelligence application, ScoreBoard.

Duetto delivers the most powerful Revenue Strategy solutions to the world's leading hotels and casinos, allowing them to better manage pricing, revenue and business-mix decisions with superior, actionable data.

The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership enables Duetto to provide new insights on pricing and demand as a true cloud-based software-as-a-service. With Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence solutions that address the challenges of today's hospitality industry, Duetto helps hotels and casinos optimize profits and guest loyalty.

About Brisas Group/Las Brisas

Las Brisas is a collection of one-of-a-kind resort hotel experiences developed and managed by the Brisas Group. Named after the famous Las Brisas Acapulco, a mid-century gem that set the tone for jet-setting luxury and maintains a standard of excellence for Mexican hospitality, each hotel in the collection offers a unique sampling of authentic Mexican spirit. Guests may choose the harmonious marriage of modern architecture and beachfront jungles at Las Brisas Ixtapa or the fantastical beauty of Las Hadas by Brisas. Families enjoy the active adventures in Las Brisas Huatulco, while savvy business travelers pause in the peace of Hacienda Jurica by Brisas. At every property, service is personal and the hospitality is authentic.

