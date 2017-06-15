The Guinness Storehouse has partnered with Airbnb to unveil Ireland's first "Night At" competition airbnb.com/night-at/guinnessstorehouse by listing the seven-story visitor attraction as a unique residence on its website. One lucky beer fan and a friend will get the first ever opportunity to spend a night at the Home of the Black Stuff - for free! The competition sees the iconic Gravity Bar converted into a loft and the Guinness Gates opened for a once in a lifetime experience. To be in with a chance to win, would-be residents are invited to answer the following question: 'What makes you the world's biggest Guinness fan?'

For 24 hours, the Gravity Bar will be completely transformed for the lucky duo to enjoy a VIP experience complete with a Guinness tasting bar with private butler, "perfect pint"-shaped bed, pool table, life-sized Jenga and giant telescope for a night under the stars.

A 'once in a lifetime' experience for Guinness fans and beer aficionados, the winner will be welcomed by Domhnall Marnell, Guinness Storehouse Beer Specialist, before being handed the keys to the Guinness Storehouse. They will experience life behind the gates with rare access into the heart of the legendary St. James's Gate Brewery, the production site that has been home to the Guinness Brewery since 1759, when its owner Arthur Guinness signed a lease for 9,000 years.

Starting at No.1 Thomas Street, family home to Arthur, Guinness Archivist Eibhlin Colgan will take the winner on a historical journey of the brewery along 19th Century railway tracks and through hidden tunnels, telling the rich story of the Guinness family heritage. The winners will enjoy a full Guinness Storehouse experience with private tour topped off with a six-course dining experience, designed with Irish ingredients and Guinness pairings by Guinness Storehouse Executive Chef Justin O'Connor and served in the surroundings of the Gravity Bar.

Following the 'Night at' the Guinness Storehouse, the winners will be treated to an Irish breakfast before meeting with Guinness Brewer, Peter Simpson, who will teach the winner how to create their very own Guinness brew.

"The lucky winner will be stepping into our founder's shoes and given the keys to a legacy experience that's filled with hundreds of years of history," said Paul Carty, Managing Director of the Guinness Storehouse. "We're proud of Guinness' heritage, and as the competition is a once in a lifetime event, it was important for this first Irish Airbnb 'Night at', to provide the winner with everything a Guinness enthusiast would appreciate."

Gravity Bar is the symbolic 'Head of the Pint', Dublin's highest bar and features unparalleled panoramic, 360 degree views of the city from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The transformation of the space into a luxury penthouse was curated by renowned interior designer Graham O'Donnell and features a balance of contemporary Irish craft furniture alongside original Guinness artifacts from the Guinness Archives, including notable works such as the Guinness Toucan.

In 2016, the Guinness Storehouse welcomed 1.65 million visitors from around the world. The Storehouse building was once the brewery fermentation plant and is now a seven-story visitor experience, where visitors discover what goes into the making of each and every pint of Guinness, as well as learning about the notable brand history which stretches over 250 years.

"Guinness is one of the most iconic beers in the world, and we are excited to open up the opportunity to live in its home for the very first time," said Aisling Hassell, Global Head of

Customer Experience, Airbnb. "Dublin has such a deep cultural history and brewing is a big part of this. Through our partnership with Guinness Storehouse, we're excited to magnify this heritage and bring it all to life through this unique overnight experience."

To enter the competition, log on to airbnb.com/night-at/guinnessstorehouse and answer the question: 'What makes you the world's biggest Guinness fan?' The competition closes on 22nd March and the prize can be redeemed on 24th April only. See website for full terms and conditions.

