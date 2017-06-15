The International Association of Hotel General Managers (IAHGM), has launched an Advisory Services offering, to provide independent support to hotel general managers, hotel executives, hotel companies and owners within the industry.

IAHGM has retained a carefully selected network of partners, made up of leading hospitality experts who are able to provide assistance and support in a number of critical areas. These include - hotel openings & conversions; asset management; profit optimisation; strategy development; HR management; executive coaching & development; management systems; service quality improvement; operational performance; development of standard operating procedures.

John Cameron, CEO of IAHGM said: "It is very important to us that the Association is seen as a trusted source of hospitality expertise and the Advisory Services have been designed to assist hotel general managers, as well as independent hotel companies, owners and executives, with some of the most important areas of their business. We have been focused on developing partnerships with highly capable, well regarded industry figures as well as some of the very best industry consultants covering all the key international markets, making it quicker and easier for hoteliers to find the expertise they are looking for in one place."

There are a wide range of benefits for hotel owners, including improved profitability, reduced overheads, fit for purpose organisation structures, professional development for their employees and improved asset valuation, whilst GMs and execs have access to independent expert advice on core hospitality management issues.

The first and only initiative of its kind, The International Association of Hotel General Managers, is committed to becoming a trusted partner to the industry, whilst providing other professional and personal benefits to our members.

