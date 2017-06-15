NEEDHAM, Mass. -- TripAdvisor®, the travel planning and booking site, today unveiled its inaugural TripMaximizer Report, revealing how far a traveler's dollar can stretch in 10 of the most popular destinations on TripAdvisor this spring. The report, designed to help U.S. travelers plan a trip that best suits their budget, outlines the number of nights they can afford at 10 vacation hot spots worldwide.

TripAdvisor booking data revealed that the average U.S. traveler's budget of $2,500, inclusive of accommodation and flight pricing, could yield a 12-night stay in Myrtle Beach versus five nights in Miami Beach or Cancun this spring. It also showed that some international destinations such as Barcelona allow for a longer stay than domestic options such as Honolulu.

At the midway point are San Juan and Barcelona offering a seven-night stay, proving that it is possible to travel internationally for the same price and duration as within the U.S. While the average per person flight price to Barcelona is 89% more expensive than San Juan at $857 versus $453, the average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor for Barcelona compared to San Juan closes the gap at $229 and $282 respectively.

"For travelers who want to maximize the trips they plan and the travel dollars they are spending, TripAdvisor has identified 10 of the most popular spots for spring and how long U.S. travelers can stay on the average vacation budget," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. "The TripMaximizer Report found that Myrtle Beach is an outstanding option for travelers to really stretch their travel dollar because of the many low priced, top-rated hotel options and reasonable airfares."

Travelers planning a trip to any of these destinations this spring can read reviews, compare the lowest prices and book their hotel on TripAdvisor.

Highly Rated Value Hotels in 10 of the Most Popular Spring Travel Destinations, Bookable on TripAdvisor

Methodology

The average U.S. traveler vacation spend on accommodation and flights is based on the results of a TripAdvisor survey of 1,597 U.S. travelers, which found that on their last main vacation, 50% of Americans spent $2,500 or more on the accommodation and flights portion of the trip.

The 10 of the most popular spring travel destinations for Americans are based on instant booking and meta click data for hotel check-ins from March 1 – May 31, 2016.

Average flight cost per person represents the average roundtrip price for flights to each destination between March 1 - May 31, 2017, aggregated over main U.S. main hub airports (DFW, MSY, MIA, MSP, ATL, IAH, LAS, PHL, DCA, MCO, SEA, HNL, BOS, SFO, JFK, LAX, PDX, ORD, SAN, DIA).

Average nightly hotel rate is based on the average nightly rate for 4-star hotels and above in each destination between March 1 - May 31, 2017.

High rated value hotels were selected according to the Popularity Index on February 7, 2017. Hotels were filtered by 'value', with a minimum bubble rating of four out of five. Prices represent the average nightly rate for March 1 - May 31, 2017.