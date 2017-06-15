TripAdvisor Names 10 Of The Most Popular Spring Break Destinations For Americans To Get The Most Bang For Their Buck
TripMaximizer Report Reveals Myrtle Beach Best Domestic Value; Barcelona Top International Bargain
At the midway point are San Juan and Barcelona offering a seven-night stay, proving that it is possible to travel internationally for the same price and duration as within the U.S. While the average per person flight price to Barcelona is 89% more expensive than San Juan at $857 versus $453, the average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor for Barcelona compared to San Juan closes the gap at $229 and $282 respectively.
"For travelers who want to maximize the trips they plan and the travel dollars they are spending, TripAdvisor has identified 10 of the most popular spots for spring and how long U.S. travelers can stay on the average vacation budget," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. "The TripMaximizer Report found that Myrtle Beach is an outstanding option for travelers to really stretch their travel dollar because of the many low priced, top-rated hotel options and reasonable airfares."
Travelers planning a trip to any of these destinations this spring can read reviews, compare the lowest prices and book their hotel on TripAdvisor.
Highly Rated Value Hotels in 10 of the Most Popular Spring Travel Destinations, Bookable on TripAdvisor
Myrtle Beach, SC – average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor: $174
The Patricia Grand, Oceana Resorts, bookable on TripAdvisor for $152 per night
Anaheim, CA – average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor: $213
Ayres Hotel Anaheim, bookable on TripAdvisor for $194 per night
Orlando, FL – average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor: $241
Disney's Pop Century Resort, bookable on TripAdvisor for $175 per night
San Diego, CA – average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor: $257
Bay Club Hotel & Marina, bookable on TripAdvisor for $184 per night
New Orleans, LA – average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor: $273
Comfort Suites New Orleans, bookable on TripAdvisor for $158 per night
San Juan, Puerto Rico – average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor: $282
Da House Hotel, bookable on TripAdvisor for $134 per night
Barcelona, Spain – average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor: $229
EuroPark Hotel, bookable on TripAdvisor for $156 per night
Honolulu, HI – average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor: $317
Vive Hotel Waikiki, bookable on TripAdvisor for $212 per night
Miami Beach, FL – average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor: $403
Habitat Residence, bookable on TripAdvisor for $146 per night
Cancun, Mexico – average nightly hotel rate on TripAdvisor: $422
Beachscape Kin Ha Villas & Suites, bookable on TripAdvisor for $176 per night
Methodology
The average U.S. traveler vacation spend on accommodation and flights is based on the results of a TripAdvisor survey of 1,597 U.S. travelers, which found that on their last main vacation, 50% of Americans spent $2,500 or more on the accommodation and flights portion of the trip.
The 10 of the most popular spring travel destinations for Americans are based on instant booking and meta click data for hotel check-ins from March 1 – May 31, 2016.
Average flight cost per person represents the average roundtrip price for flights to each destination between March 1 - May 31, 2017, aggregated over main U.S. main hub airports (DFW, MSY, MIA, MSP, ATL, IAH, LAS, PHL, DCA, MCO, SEA, HNL, BOS, SFO, JFK, LAX, PDX, ORD, SAN, DIA).
Average nightly hotel rate is based on the average nightly rate for 4-star hotels and above in each destination between March 1 - May 31, 2017.
High rated value hotels were selected according to the Popularity Index on February 7, 2017. Hotels were filtered by 'value', with a minimum bubble rating of four out of five. Prices represent the average nightly rate for March 1 - May 31, 2017.
