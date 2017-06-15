Omni Hotels & Resorts to Launch ‘Discover Rioja’ This Fall
Omni and Rioja USA partner for annual “Flavors of the World” culinary series
Inherent to each "Flavors of the World" campaign is extensive chef-training at The Culinary Institute of America and a much-coveted immersion trip where Omni's culinary team will explore every corner of Rioja – gaining first-hand experience of the region's wine, cuisine and culture so they may bring back authentic and delicious experiences to their hotels and restaurants.
Internationally, this is the largest group of culinary professionals Rioja has ever hosted and will help organically expand Rioja's messaging in a truly authentic way for the brand.
"Sharing knowledge is paramount to us," said Ana Fabiano, brand ambassador for Rioja USA. "For this experience, the Rioja Regulatory Control Board has developed an immersive, dynamic program that is designed to train food and wine industry professionals and empower them with a deep understanding of the region and its wines. The Omni culinary team will feel that immersion the moment they step on to Rioja soil."
The Wines from Rioja educational program is an intrinsic component to promoting Rioja's values. The overarching goal of this program is to identify and train Omni's wine educators, enabling them to impart information about Rioja's wines to professionals and consumers alike.
"Partnering with an influential brand like Omni Hotels & Resorts represents the next phase for Rioja as we continue to expand our reach to new consumers in meaningful ways," continued Fabiano. "This collaboration is diverse and exciting, and will allow Omni guests to experience a taste of true Rioja."
"Discover Rioja" marks the tenth installment of Omni's "Flavors of the World" program, expanding the rich roster of past partnerships such as 2015's "¡Destinación Chile!," 2014's "Taste Washington," and 2013's "Simply Street Food." Omni's "Flavors of the World" programs have also featured the wines and foods of Italy, Argentina, Spain and France.
Specific guest dining experiences, hotel programming and additional elements of "Discover Rioja" will be announced in the coming months.
About the Rioja Consejo Regulador The Rioja "Control Board" is an institution founded in 1926 with a primary purpose to supervise quality control from vineyard through bottling to promoting the region and defending the interests of the region's wine sector. The quality controls systems in Rioja are one of the most stringent in the world of wine. Rioja is one of the few that requires that all of its production be bottled at source, which has created the sense of safety and trust among consumers and has allowed Rioja to attain its current leading position on the market. Located in north central Spain, Rioja is considered one of the greatest red wine regions in the world. Rioja wines are protected by the oldest Designation of Origin in Spain, officially recognized by decree in 1925. Since 1991, it is the first and one of only two regions in Spain to be awarded the highest category – Calificada. The institution administers highly sophisticated and stringent quality control in the winemaking process, from viniculture to bottling. For more information, please visit www.riojawine.com.
