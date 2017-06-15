Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Place Hotel in Japan
Hyatt Place hotels offer casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment. Hyatt Place Tokyo Bay will be located at Urayasu City in Chiba Prefecture, less than three miles (4 kilometers) from Tokyo Disney Resort, one of Tokyo's premier travel destinations. It is also conveniently located between both of Tokyo's airports, 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Haneda Airport and 31 miles (50 kilometers) from Narita Airport. The 10-story hotel will offer 365 guestrooms including two suites, 1,900 square feet (180 square meters) of meeting space, an all-day dining facility, and a 24-hour gym.
"We are excited to work with Hyatt to bring the first Hyatt Place hotel to Japan," said President and Chief Executive Officer Shinya Ozawa, Sogo Development Co., Ltd. "The new Hyatt Place Tokyo Bay will have the feel of a resort with beautiful surroundings, including a park and views of Tokyo Bay, something that is sure to satisfy both business and leisure travelers. We will continue to work alongside Hyatt to create a hotel that is loved and valued by all guests while still meeting the high expectations of the people living in the area."
For more information, please visit www.hyattplace.com.
The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Sogo Development Co., Ltd. Founded in November 1963, Sogo Development Co., Ltd. is a part of the Sogo Development Group, a holding company that develops, leases and manages real estate. Sogo Development Co., Ltd. develops, manages and leases commercial facilities and office buildings. With the Hyatt project as a cornerstone, the Company plans to actively develop and manage hotels.
Contact
Siân Martin
Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Phone: +1 312 780 5797
Send Email
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 12 premier brands and 679 properties in 54 countries, as of September 30, 2016. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt™, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™ and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.