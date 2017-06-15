Phoenix – Finding the right forum where independent hotel owners and operators can shop the latest products and services has traditionally been challenging – until now. At the 2017 InnDependent Lodging Executive Summit (ILES), to be held May 15 to 17 at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, hoteliers in this niche segment – plus those operating Soft Brands – will have the chance to get up close and personal with some of lodging’s best suppliers. More than 50 companies will be represented, each eager to meet with hoteliers over three days to display their wares and discuss attendees’ needs.

Hoteliers can register for ILES event by clicking here.

ILES is co-produced by IBC (InnDependent Boutique Collection), the Independent Lodging Industry Assn. (ILIA) and Hotel Interactive – and it is sponsored by Asian Hospitality, Hotel News Now, Hotel Management and Lodging magazines. In addition to the tradeshow, ILES will provide two days of informative educational sessions. For the first time, BITAC Independent (a Hotel Interactive event) will be held in conjunction with ILES.

“ILES is great for independent hoteliers and those managing soft brands to learn how to operate efficiently and effectively,” said Pamela Barnhill, ILES founder. “It’s equally as productive for our exhibitors, as it gives them exposure to the difficult-to-reach independent hotel owner or operator. Participants can choose between a standard tabletop exhibit space in the Networking Lounge, an ‘elite’ exhibit space that includes an F&B cooking station, or they can participate in the first ever ‘BITAC Independent’ which includes 20 scheduled private meeting appointments with top level corporate decision-makers. In all, it’s an event that hoteliers and exhibitors won’t soon forget.”

Exhibiting companies at the 2017 ILES event include:

“As publicity for ILES continues, and word of mouth spreads, we are fielding calls daily from suppliers asking to sign up,” Barnhill said. “Not only will ILES give them exposure to a coveted audience, but they can meet with independent hoteliers in the nation’s leading gaming destination – which also happens to be a mecca of independent hotels. ILES 2017 is quickly shaping up to be a marketplace like no other. If you want to join in the fun, then don’t delay; register today.”

To exhibit at ILES 2017, email info@iles.vegas.

Lodging is available at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas at the ILES 2017 group rate of $105 per night; including event shoulder nights (2 days before and 2 days after). For more information on the Third Annual InnDependent Lodging Executive Summit, call (602) 944-1500 or email support@ibchotels.com. For details on BITAC® ILES, call (631) 424-7755 x150 or email info@bitac.net.

About ILES (InnDependent Lodging Executive Summit)

2017 ILES is a three-day idea exchange will include both a trade show and educational sessions exclusively focused on the needs of independent and soft brand hotel owners and executives and offer plenty of time to network with hoteliers and vendors in the unique and relaxed atmosphere. Cultivate new relationships and strengthen existing ones while enjoying great food and beverages, all included in your registration. For more information, visit www.iles.vegas.

About the Independent Lodging Industry Association

The Independent Lodging Industry Association (ILIA) is a national association with nearly 5000 members nationwide. It was founded in 2010 by the California Lodging Industry Association (CLIA). CLIA was established 68 years ago by a group of independent hotel owners and operators. Over the past several decades, independent hotels, independently owned franchised hotels, and owners have been impacted by decisions being made out of the halls of State Capitols to Washington, D.C. Chain hotels have dominated the policy making process. ILIA will level the playing field and allow independent hotels a seat at the table. For more information, please contact Executive Director Bobbie Singh-Allen atbobbie@independentlodging.org or call

(916) 826-2075.

Contact

Barbara Worcester

PR Pro Consulting

Send Email