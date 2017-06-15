FCS Computer Systems Becomes First Company in Malaysia to be Awarded ‘Secured Software Assurance Certificate’
Joint TÜV-LGMS certification recognizes leading hospitality solution provider’s commitment to safeguarding customers against data security threats.
TÜV NORD GROUP is one of the world's largest inspection, certification and testing organizations, providing a broad range of advisory, service, and testing services for a variety of industries. Established in 2005, LGMS has earned a reputation for integrity, value and best practices by providing world class professional services to clients in multiple sectors, locally, regionally and internationally. The two organizations established an official affiliation in August 2016 and introduced the 'Secured Software Assurance Certificate' program.
Conducted by LGMS security assessors, the certification process involves reviewing a platform's source code and providing a collection of written computer instructions in human readable text, which is then assembled into an executable computer program. The program then functions to introduce and discover weaknesses or flaws in a solution's programming that can be exploited by hackers. By ensuring that any security vulnerabilities are discovered and rectified before a solution's production deployment begins, FCS maximizes security and peace of mind for its hotel clients using the company's solutions. This is bolstered by the Secured Software Assurance Certificate, which serves as further proof that the solutions undergo rigorous testing.
"FCS is as committed to maintaining the privacy and wellbeing of our customers, as we are to ensuring that each solution provides them with the most efficient and cost effective operations possible," said Moo Chii Der at FCS. "We take great pride in being honored with such an award, and are confident that this certification will allow customers to continue placing their trust in us to secure and enhance their businesses."
Once a Secured Software Assurance Certificate is awarded to a company's solution(s), such recognition is valid for 6 months after issuance or until there is a change in software code, whichever occurs first. FCS will continue to work with the certification program, in order to guarantee that all of its solutions remain free of any potential security concerns.
About FCS
Founded in 1982, FCS is a comprehensive hospitality technology solutions and services provider, with an extensive portfolio of integrated products used by more than 5,000 hotels with over 8,000 installations in 32 countries. FCS mobile applications are available on staff mobile devices, providing enhanced efficiency with the ability to assign, view and update tasks on the go. This functionality seamlessly integrates into six web-based guest serving applications that are grouped into FCS" Hospitality Operations Management category, including e-Connect, e- Housekeeping, e-Laundry, e-Recovery, e-Engineering and e-Concierge; all specifically tailored to enhance service optimization and the guest experience. These applications can integrate with a hotel's PMS and other third-party systems via FCS Gateways products; Unicorn and Phoenix, or can seamlessly function alongside CosmoPMS, FCS" own innovative PMS solution. With FCS Enterprise Reporting, hoteliers can maximize both revenues and property reputation with streamlined access to business analytics and operations performance intelligence. For more information, please visit www.fcscs.com.