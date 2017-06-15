“We have a personal commitment to our clients and the hospitality industry.”

“We have a personal commitment to our clients and the industry to represent the best solutions and provide the most exceptional customer service available,” said Jill Wilder, Aptech vice president.

New Website Offers a Personal Look. Find Your Support Person.

“Our new website highlights our professional services and offers a personal look at Aptech, its systems, and our team.”

“Our people make us the most trusted solutions provider in the industry.”

Click here for more on Aptech’s products and services.

Aptech’s Solutions are 100% Hospitality-Specific.

Aptech Computer Systems offers:

Execuvue® web-enabled Business Intelligence,

Targetvue Budgeting and Forecasting, and

Profitvue® and PVNG Enterprise Accounting systems.

All are 100% hospitality specific.

Aptech is the only company that provides a complete suite:

Financial management and analysis solutions for the hotel industry.

Aptech’s new website is mobile optimized and includes many report examples.

“We also share new photos of our team members. Now you can see what your support person looks like.

The new website is mobile optimized, easy to read and uses fewer words to clearly describe solutions and services.”

Aptech’s Core Team Members create hotel technologies that drive clients’ profitability.

“We give visitors a variety of illustrations showing in detail what our solutions provide,” said Wilder. “We are also pleased to share a glance at some of the core members of the Aptech team who create the hotel technologies that drive our clients’ profitability.

Aptech is one of the few hospitality solutions companies that offers 24/7 support from a North American-based team of hotel professionals.

“Now when clients call, they can put a face with the voice. This brings our clients closer to the support person helping them.”

Case studies, client references let hoteliers talk with other operators for real world feedback.

Wilder said the new site displays a number of client references and case studies. “We want our work and clients to speak for us. This gives hoteliers evaluating business intelligence, budgeting and forecasting, and enterprise accounting solutions an opportunity to talk with operators like themselves for real world feedback.”

The new site also provides links to Aptech’s social media channels for fast access to current company activities.

Aptech values human relationships and applies its technology to solve complex business problems for people.

It recognizes that each hospitality industry professional views accounting and operations differently. More than 3,500 properties rely on Aptech’s solutions. The company delivers customized, web-enabled solutions that can fit any operating requirement.

Contact

Cam Troutman

Vice President

Phone: 800-245-0720

Send Email