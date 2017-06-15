An iconic milestone was celebrated in the construction of Meridian's newest hotel as the MP Meridian, LLC team witnessed the placement of its unmistakable sign, clearly marking the upcoming opening of Idaho's first My Place Hotel! In less than a month, the brand new, four-story, 85- unit hotel will open its doors to area travelers, giving Meridian guests a refreshed economy option for both nightly and extended stays. Conveniently located at 3050 East Jewel Street, the new hotel is just across the road from the Village at Meridian where future guests will have immediate access to hip dining and retail options.

My Place Hotel-Boise/Meridian, ID is independently owned by MPMeridian, LLC., andoperatedbyChannel Point Hospitality, LLC., a division of Aimbridge Hospitality. Having long admired Meridian's sense of community and steady growth, MP Meridian's Daniel Pretorius said he's proud to bring the first My Place Hotel to Idaho to serve the greater Boise area's guests with an excellent, affordable option.

"We are excited to be expanding the My Place brand into the Meridian area," Pretorius said. "We look forward to serving the local community and businesses along with travelers to the area. Our goal is to add a high-quality hotel with excellent amenities and outstanding customer service at an affordable price."

Aaron Lawson of MP Meridian added the convenient location and service platform will complement the businesses within the neighboring Village at Meridian, as well as the needs of guests from the nearby corporate and hospital campuses.

"Each guest who stays at My Place Meridian will experience a fresh, new facility, with modern accommodations, all at an economical expense," Lawson said. "Guests will be able to relax in a comfortable atmosphere, located near many local attractions and events held year-round."

Following My Place's upcoming Michigan debut in Marquette, the opening of Idaho's first My Place will mark the brand's 32nd location across 16 states. Terry Kline, My Place EVP of Franchise Development said My Place is excited for the historical milestone made possible by the MP Meridian trailblazers, who will introduce the area travelers to a new-to-Idaho concept. A second Idaho location is well underway just two hours away in Twin Falls, Idaho.





"It is with great anticipation and excitement that we join with Aaron, Daniel and the MP Meridian, LLC. team in preparation for the upcoming opening of their new My Place Hotel in Boise/Meridian, Idaho! We are extremely confident that this newest addition to our rapidly expanding brand will serve guests in this vibrant commercial market area with the finest in lodging product, value and service," Kline said.

