SINGAPORE – Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel groups, today announced strong 2016 results with 77 openings across the globe, the most since 2009 and signed 122 new properties marking its fourth consecutive year of signings increases. The global portfolio now includes 1,143 hotels and 180,250 rooms in operation and the global pipeline remains strong with 303 hotels and 50,000 rooms under development. The group reported system-wide revenues of US$7.2 billion which were flat year-over-year.

"I am delighted to join this organization and look forward to working with the leaders of our regions and strengthening our partnership with Rezidor on developing strategies that further position our brands for growth, drive a stronger momentum in the industry and deliver unique experiences to our guests," said Federico Gonzalez, newly appointed Global CEO of Carlson Hotels Group.

AMERICAS

The Americas had a record breaking year for both signings and openings. There were 65 new properties added to the pipeline and 41 openings, a 28 percent increase over last year. Radisson Blu® opened three hotels in Latin America, one in Santiago, Chile and two in Brazil where the company still holds a leading position and Radisson® opened 14 hotels across the region. Radisson RED, the group's newest brand designed for the ageless millennial mindset made its debut in the U.S. in downtown Minneapolis steps from the new U.S. Bank Stadium, the host of Super Bowl LII in February 2018. Along with its partners, the group also broke ground on Radisson RED Portland and signed Radisson RED Miami, both opening in 2018 and will open the Radisson RED Campinas, Brazil later this year.

Country Inns & Suites, the group's largest brand in the U.S., opened the most hotels it has in seven years including one of its largest properties across the street from Disneyland® in Anaheim, Calif., and saw a record breaking number of signings.

"2016 was a tremendous year across all of our brands in the Americas," said Javier Rosenberg, president, Americas, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. "From development, to openings and increases in RGI and RevPAR growth of nearly four percent for Radisson and three percent for Country Inns & Suites, we are poised for an outstanding 2017."

ASIA PACIFIC

Growth in the Asia Pacific region has been steady with the opening of 14 hotels in 2016. The Group's long term commitment and success as a leading international hospitality chain in India continues with a strong portfolio of 140 hotels in operation and in various stages of development. Increased strength and alignment in branding and operations also resulted from the company's successful integration of the master license agreement for the Country Inns & Suites By Carlson brand in India.

In China, the group opened its first hotel under the Park Inn by Radisson brand in Libo bringing the property count in the country for Carlson Rezidor to 16 hotels in operation and 24 under development. Significant signings were also achieved with Radisson RED in Guangzhou, China and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, two key gateway cities in Asia. Overall, the Asia Pacific operating portfolio's Compounded Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is 17 per cent since 2010 with a strong margin expansion to drive returns on investment.

"Asia Pacific continues to be one of the most promising and energetic growth regions of the world," said Thorsten Kirschke, president, Asia Pacific, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. "The underlying hotel performance on a like for like basis has yielded robust improvements of 8 per cent (800 bps) GOP growth. We continue to be on track to achieving our goal of attaining 200 operating hotels in our Asia Pacific portfolio by 2020."

THE REZIDOR HOTEL GROUP (EUROPE, MIDDLE, EAST AND AFRICA)

The Rezidor Hotel Group reported a record year of organic growth in 2016. Rezidor added 45 new hotels totaling 8,200 rooms to its solid pipeline and opened 18 hotels with nearly 3,600 rooms. Rezidor also expanded in key cities of Eastern Europe with eight signings spread across the region including Lithuania, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Romania and Turkey. Rezidor also expanded into four new countries including: Cape Verde, Kyrgyzstan, Zimbabwe.

In Africa, Rezidor strengthened its position as a leading international hotel operator on the continent and signed 10 hotels in 2016. Notable deals included the portfolio of five Park Inn by Radisson hotels in Angola, the first Quorvus Collection property in Nigeria, and expansion with Radisson Blu into Zimbabwe and Cape Verde.

Rezidor also opened the world's first Radisson RED hotel in Brussels. The Radisson RED pipeline across Europe, the Middle East & Africa consists of projects in Dubai, Jeddah, Vilnius, Tbilisi and Krakow (signed in 2017), with more to be added soon. The next Radisson RED hotels are scheduled to open in Waterfront Cape Town, South Africa and Glasgow, Scotland.

