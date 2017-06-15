Hotel Viu Milan opens in Porta Volta
Arassociati and Nicola Gallizia Studio were entrusted with the interior design of the hotel, which is defined by a tonal color palette and contemporary textures. Parquet oak wood floors contrast perfectly with light colors and bespoke fabrics, exclusively created for the hotel by the renowned Venetian textile company Rubelli. The furnishings come courtesy of acclaimed furniture design studio Molteni&C, as well as local artisans and carpenters, who have been commissioned to create key pieces inspired by quintessential Italian design.
Hotel Viu Milan's studied elegance extends to the hotel's 124 rooms and suites, which are a lesson in meticulously-crafted luxury. A neutral color palette is enhanced by wood paneling of walnut, durmast, and rosewood, which echoes the lines of the classic design pieces in the rooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the rooms with natural daylight, while private terraces scattered across the first and seventh floors provide unrivalled panoramas over the Milanese skyline. Bathrooms are luxuriously outfitted in Port Laurent marble and, thanks to a retractable wooden wall, bath time is accompanied by an enviable city view, as well as a stash of stylish Malin+Goetz amenities.
Hotel Viu Milan's fluid ground-floor social spaces open up right off the lobby, a light and airy reception area dotted with original artworks by Sony George and made cozy by an oversized fireplace. The flowing space leads to Bulk, an informal restaurant conceptualized by Michelin-starred chef Giancarlo Morelli. Designed as a multi-faceted social hub centered around regional cuisine, the eatery serves from an open kitchen and low, cozy seating encourages languid lunches. Overlooking Porta Volta's new public square, Bulk's Mixology Lounge Bar and Garden is perfectly placed to host the eternal cocktail hours of summer, ably lubricated by the bar team's expertly-mixed Negronis.
Hotel Viu Milan also plays host to an eponymous gourmet restaurant helmed by Giancarlo Morelli. Pitched at a slightly darker hue thanks to custom lighting by Pentalight, the Restaurant "Giancarlo Morelli" exudes a studied sophistication befitting the Italian fashion capital. For dedicated gourmands, the restaurant's 12-seater kitchen table gives an unrivalled insight into the inner workings of a Michelin-starred maestro.
Bookending the property is The VIU, the only hotel rooftop in Milan with an outdoor swimming pool that features stunning 360-degree views of the city. Teak lounge furniture is set amid Mediterranean olive trees, creating an urban oasis where guests can while away halcyon hours between dips in the pool. Set to become a firm favorite with the locals, Sunday brunch is accompanied by the dulcet tones of a resident Bossa Nova singer, while sunrise and sunset yoga on the terrace provides nourishment of a more spiritual nature. Those of a hedonistic persuasion, meanwhile, can take in the panorama with a custom Milanese aperitivo in hand set to the soundtrack of some of the city's hottest DJs.
The Hotel Viu Milan Spa offers a sauna and steam room, as well as a comprehensive selection of in-room massages and beauty treatments with a team of professional therapists. The fitness center provides state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, as well as a CrossFit training area, available to all guests 24/7 with private personal training and yoga sessions available on request.
Milan's Porta Volta is an up-and-coming neighborhood thanks to an influx of hip bars and restaurants, world-class shopping, and cool new neighbors such as the Feltrinelli Porta Volta building by Herzog & de Meuron, the firm's first public structure in Italy.
Milan Linate Airport is 9km away | 30 minutes by car
Milan Malpensa Airport is 48km away | 45 minutes by car
