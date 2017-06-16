TORONTO, ONTARIO – Frank Pitsikalis, Founder and CEO of ResortSuite, and Gerard J. Inzerillo, Forbes Travel Guide CEO, are pleased to congratulate this year's winners of the Forbes Travel Guide Awards. Forbes Global Star ratings recognize hotels, restaurants and spas that meet strict hospitality standards.

"On behalf of our team at ResortSuite, I would like to send my sincere congratulations to all winners of this year's Forbes Travel Guide Awards, most especially to all of our customers that made the list. Operating luxury properties is no ordinary feat and we are proud to be working with organizations that take pride in providing superior guest experiences like no other."

This is the 59th list of Star Rating recipients in Forbes' history. Forbes now rates properties in 42 countries throughout the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The company sends a team of expert inspectors to anonymously evaluate properties based on approximately 800 standards. They look at both the condition of the facilities and the quality of the service.

"We are especially proud of all the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide award laureates who demonstrated impeccable attention to detail and commitment to the highest service levels. Our system is especially rewarding for those who show proactive thinking, and are intuitive in a way that is meaningful, and subtly reflects the personality of the staff and their surroundings—those properties naturally rise to the very top," said Forbes Travel Guide CEO Gerard J. Inzerillo.

Five Star Hotel & Spas

A few of ResortSuite's customers received a double prize—winning awards in two of the three categories. The Inn at Little Washington and Wheatleigh both won for hotel and restaurant. For the Five Star Hotel & Spa category, The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club and The Spa at Sea Island won awards, as well as and hotels and spas at Montage Laguna Beach and Montage Beverly Hills. Five Star Hotels include Montage Dear Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa and The Savoy.

New this year in the Five Star Spa category is the luxurious Meadowood Spa at Meadowood Napa Valley. Michael Conte, Director of Spa and Wellness for Meadowood Spa – now Napa Valley's first five-star spa – had these words to say in response to ResortSuite's congratulations:

"We are honored and excited to be recognized with a Five-Star award from Forbes Travel Guide. To receive this prestigious recognition after being open for just 15 months is of the highest achievement for our team, all of whom diligently strive to provide an unparalleled and inspiring experience for each guest who visits our spa."

Four Star Hotels & Spas

Double prize winners in the Four Star Hotel & Spa category include Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas and Ojai Valley Inn & Spa. Meadowood also received a Four Star rating for its hotel, whereas Rancho Valencia, Montage Deer Valley and Montage Kapalua Bay received Four Stars for their spas. Other winners include:

Four Star Hotels:

The Grove

Gateway Canyons Resort

The Breakers Palm Beach

The Hotel Hershey

Amangiri

Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Four Star Spas:

Amerispa

Spa Claremont

The Spa at Hotel Hershey

La Rive Spa

"Having our customers recognized as the best in their field is a true testament to how far you can go by utilizing processes, systems and your valued staff to the best of their ability," said Pitsikalis. "Our technology allows properties to share guest information across every department, giving staff the ability to personalize every touchpoint. Accessing guest preferences from anywhere makes it easier to deliver superior guest experiences in luxury properties."

For a complete list of rated hotels, go to forbestravelguide.com/about/awardwinners.

