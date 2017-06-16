STR: Asia Pacific hotel pipeline for February 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The region reported 264,519 rooms in 1,147 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 1.5% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Three of the region's countries each reported more than 20,000 rooms In Construction:
- China (137,641 rooms in 512 projects)
- Indonesia (25,775 rooms in 135 projects)
- India (22,314 rooms in 145 projects)
