Press Release

STR: Asia Pacific hotel pipeline for February 2017

LONDON -- STR's February 2017 Pipeline Report shows 576,109 rooms in 2,572 hotel projects Under Contract in the Asia Pacific region. The total represents a 3.2% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with February 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The region reported 264,519 rooms in 1,147 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 1.5% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Three of the region's countries each reported more than 20,000 rooms In Construction: