External Article

Airbnb Branches Out Of Hospitality With ‘Music Experiences’

psfk.com

The room sharing service is expanding to offer travelers music-based travel packages through a partnership with Sofa Sounds.

Airbnb, the online marketplace that allows users to rent short and long-term lodging, is expanding its services into the music scene through a partnership with Sofar Sounds.

Sofar plans secret concerts around the world and is now helping Airbnb offer their users a range of musical experiences involving local talent and international artists.