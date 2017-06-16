Airbnb Branches Out Of Hospitality With ‘Music Experiences’
The room sharing service is expanding to offer travelers music-based travel packages through a partnership with Sofa Sounds.
Airbnb, the online marketplace that allows users to rent short and long-term lodging, is expanding its services into the music scene through a partnership with Sofar Sounds.
Sofar plans secret concerts around the world and is now helping Airbnb offer their users a range of musical experiences involving local talent and international artists.