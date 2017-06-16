Baar, Switzerland -- Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is launching a ground-breaking new room category concept that guarantees guests what they value the most - a good night's sleep. The new 'Sleep individually different' will offer:

Personalised comfort

An individually different bed

Complete darkness

Total silence

All Mövenpick hotels in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland will feature this new room category from 17th March 2017, which is World Sleep Day.

"Our primary role as a hospitality specialist is to exceed our guests' expectations in all that we do. As a company that prides itself on finding innovative ways to improve guest satisfaction, we decided to team up with the Swedish bed manufacturer YouBed. Their unique adaptable beds have been tested by our guests on-site over a period of six months and the results were overwhelmingly positive," said Ola Ivarsson, Chief Operating Officer Europe.

Ivarsson added: "The rooms offer a tailor-made sleep like no other. The new beds and our customised rooms adopt the latest technology to help guests personalise their environment, creating optimal conditions for deep sleep. As the first global hotel operator to introduce a room category that offers a bespoke sleep experience, we are an industry pioneer, catering to consumer demand for personalisation to a level never witnessed before."

Mattias Sörensen, the founder and CEO of YouBed also believes that Mövenpick's new room concept is revolutionary within the hotel industry.

"Studies reveal that nothing has a greater impact on customer satisfaction than a comfortable bed. Given that all guests have different comfort needs, it is groundbreaking that Mövenpick now offers rooms with a one-bed-fits-all solution. Each guest can also fine tune different parts of the bed, to achieve a really perfect personalisation", he said.

The 'Sleep individually different' rooms, which are priced at just €15 more than a standard room, offer several complimentary amenities such as sleeping masks, ear plugs, lavender pads and black-out stickers that cover lights on electronic devices. Guests in 'Sleep' rooms can also tuck into free slumber-inducing goodies such as herbal teas and Mövenpick chocolate.

To create the ideal environment for rest, the rooms are located in quiet areas of the hotel and are kitted out with night curtains for total darkness and special high quality natural bedding. Neck pillows and allergy-free bedding are available too.

More information: www.movenpick.com/sleep

