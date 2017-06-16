The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) has added training and certification for Breakfast Attendant to its START for Individual Positions series, which provides flexible training and certification modules in multiple formats to meet the needs of schools, workforce agencies, and properties.

In the past few years, the role of breakfast attendant has become much more prevalent at lodging operations. In fact, according to the 2016 Lodging Survey, 62% of properties surveyed offer complimentary breakfast service, including 80% of upper-midscale properties, 96% of midscale properties, and 81% of economy properties.

Position-specific knowledge for Breakfast Attendant includes displaying breakfast items, properly handling food from receiving to service, setting up side stations, professionally and appropriately interacting with guests during breakfast, and anticipating guest needs. The training also includes discussion of major food allergies, foodborne illness, and sanitation regulations. By completing the training and passing the certification exam with a score of 70% or higher, trainees can earn the Certified Breakfast Attendant designation.

START for Individual Positions and quickSTART for Individual Positions provide resources for training new or prospective employees in general hospitality knowledge, soft skills, and position-specific knowledge, combined with the opportunity to earn professional certification. In addition to the Breakfast Attendant module, training and certification is available for the following positions: front desk representative, guestroom attendant, restaurant server, kitchen cook, and maintenance employee.

All of the START programs are available in print and online versions, with an instructor's guide and participant study guide, as well as access to the certification exam. The main difference between the START and quickSTART programs is that, for START, job breakdowns are taught in a classroom setting, while for quickSTART, those tasks are taught on the job and validated by a supervisor or trainer. The Breakfast Attendant program is available in English.

For more information, visit www.ahlei.org/start or contact an AHLEI sales manager at 1.800.349.0299 or +1.407.999.8100.

