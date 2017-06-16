STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for February 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The region reported 27,804 rooms in 173 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 17.0% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
Five of the region's countries each reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction:
- Brazil (16,154 rooms in 92 projects)
- Colombia (3,333 rooms in 21 projects)
- Chile (1,503 rooms in 11 projects)
- Argentina (1,206 rooms in 10 projects)
- Peru (1,110 rooms in seven projects)
