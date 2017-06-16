Press Release

STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for February 2017

LONDON – STR's February 2017 Pipeline Report shows 61,272 rooms in 392 hotel projects Under Contract in the Central/South America region. The total represents a 17.9% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with February 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The region reported 27,804 rooms in 173 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 17.0% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Five of the region's countries each reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction: