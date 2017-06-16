The YHS Employer Rankings is a publication designed and executed by the Young Hoteliers Summit. For the 8th edition of the summit, the survey’s goal was to examine current hospitality management students’ future motivations, aspirations, as well as their perception of the most desired hotel brands.

The selected hotel brands to be featured were categorized into Luxury & Upper Upscale, Upscale & Upper Midscale and Midscale & Budget segments. The companies ranged from smaller, independent hotels, to larger and chain-affiliated properties.

This year’s survey results are comprised of 1640 responses which have been generated from 156 participating hotel management schools. The participants hold 108 different nationalities and have an average age of 24 years.

77% of respondents are currently enrolled in a Bachelor program. 66% of completed surveys responses originated from Europe and 19% from Asian regions. The remaining results share an approximate equal distribution from Africa to North and South America.

The results demonstrated that 47% of students are extremely motivated to pursue a career in the traditional hospitality industry with an additional 32% of respondents stating that they are somewhat interested. Furthermore, 41% of participants consider hospitality start-ups a career option which illustrates a 15% increase to 2016.

Within the Luxury & Upper Upscale segment, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts ranks first place for being the most desired hotel employer for two consecutive years, as confirmed by 75% of respondents. The second place is awarded to The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, with 55% of participants expressing their confirmation followed by Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in third rank with 40% of students’ interest.

Disneyland Hotel manages to defend their first place within the Upscale & Upper Midscale segment from last year with 37% of students stating their confirmation. DoubleTree by Hilton and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts follow closely with 33% and 28% career interest respectively.

A clear winner is found within the Midscale & Budget segment, where ibis Hotels received 58% employer desire from future hospitality leaders. Ramada Worldwide and Best Western Hotels & Resorts rank in second and third place with 29% and 28% of students stating their interest respectively.

Besides the YHS Ranking, the Young Hoteliers Summit 2017 features keynote speeches and panel discussions with various hospitality professionals. More information as well as the full report can be found on www.yhsglobal.com.

Contact

Valentin Gienal

Head of Press Relations

Send Email