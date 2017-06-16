External Article

Queensgate acquires Generator Hostels from Patron Capital in £393m deal

thecaterer.com

Generator Hostels, the design-led hostel brand, is to be sold by Patron Capital to property investment company Queensgate Investments for around €450m (£393m). Aimed at millennial customers, the business is made up of 12 freehold properties with a further two under development, comprising a total of 8,639 bedrooms in London, mainland European cities and Miami. Queensgate Investments intends to own the portfolio for the long term and invest more than €300m (£262m) in growing the company. Jason Kow, chief executive of Queensgate Investments, said that Generator provided “high-quality freehold assets, robust revenues, an attractive lifestyle brand, and material scalability opportunities”.