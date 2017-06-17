The year 2016 was an active and historic one for Marriott International, the largest hotel brand on the planet. The company's acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide was the biggest story of the year, and, while Marriott International likely doesn't have anything that large or substantial in the works for 2017, this year also stands to be a busy and significant one for the company.

Marriott International has announced that in 2017 it expects to vastly increase the size of its portfolio all across Europe, in all segments of the global hospitality industry, too. This planned expansion in the European continent marks the first development vision for that region that Marriott International has announced in the aftermath of its acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, which took place in September of 2016.

Amy McPherson, the president and managing director for Marriott Europe elaborated on these plans.

"2016 was a momentous year for both the company and our continent team," McPherson recently said. "We added 40,000 rooms in Europe with the Starwood acquisition alone, and achieved our long-term goal to triple in size, from 40,000 open rooms in 2010 to 134,000 open or signed rooms at the end of 2016. Now, as we look to the future, we have set ambitious goals for 2020. We plan to expand our lead in the luxury and full-service segments, to have the largest portfolio in the upscale tier and to win with Millennials in the affordable lifestyle category."

Of all the companies in the global hospitality industry, Marriott International currently operates the largest and most diverse portfolio of full-service segments in Europe. Marriott plans to expand this lead by accelerating the growth of its luxury brands, including St. Regis and The Ritz-Carlton, as well as its collection brands, a list that includes The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio, as well as the standard industry stalwarts such as Sheraton and Marriott Hotels.

Among the company's other upcoming plans for the European continent is debuting Delta Hotels by Marriott there, which is expected to have more than 4,000 signed or opened rooms there by the year 2020. For W Hotels in Europe, Marriott International is hoping to have triple the number of signed deals. The company has also revealed plans for new signings in both Budapest and Prague.

Among Marriott's other designs for the years to come, the company is aiming to lead the European upscale segment by the year 2020. Currently, Marriott ranks fifth in the list of largest portfolios of hotels in that segment, possessing 24,000 rooms that are open in brands that include AC Hotels, aloft Hotels and Four Points by Sheraton. The company wants to double this portfolio in Europe, of both opened and signed guestrooms, by the year 2020, which would mean that Marriott International would become the overall leader of that segment.

In 2017, immediate plans call for opening Marriott International Moxy Hotels in key cities such as London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Vienna and Oslo.

