Press Release

STR: Caribbean/Mexico hotel pipeline for February 2017

LONDON -- STR's February 2017 Pipeline Report shows 35,772 rooms in 203 hotel projects Under Contract in the Caribbean/Mexico region. The total represents a 12.2% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with February 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The region reported 13,943 rooms in 80 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 3.1% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Two countries in the region reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction: