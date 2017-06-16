CHELSEA, Mass. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea. Designed for guests who want to travel on their own terms, Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea offers guests all the comforts of home, whether they are traveling for work or enjoying a well-earned getaway. The new 152-suite hotel is located three miles from the airport and just a bridge away from Boston and the City of Cambridge, and complements the region's growing need for lodging with occupancy rates at a new high of 81.6 percent over the last several years*.

"With over 18 million visitors a year*, Boston and its surrounding areas are a major travel destination for both domestic and international visitors," said Adrian Kurre, global head of Homewood Suites. "Between the property's spacious suites and convenient location, Boston Logan Airport Chelsea accommodates all types of travelers, and with the area's growing need for more hotels, it only made sense to expand our brand with a seventh Homewood Suites for guests visiting the Boston area."

Developed and owned by XSS Hotels and managed by Colwen Hotels, Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea offers a combination of studio and one bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are provided all the essentials needed for a smart and convenient stay including complimentary daily full hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and a grocery shopping service**. Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an indoor heated saltwater pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. The property is unique in that it also offers 2,200 square feet of flexible meeting space that can accommodate more than 200 guests, perfect for corporate functions and/or social events.

Located at 145 Beech Street, Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea offers guests convenient access to Logan International Airport, Boston Convention & Exposition Center, downtown Boston and the City of Cambridge. Complimentary parking as well as shuttle service to and from the airport and to the T, Boston's public transportation system, is available to all guests.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea or call 617-660-9110.

Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.

*SOURCE: Boston USA Website

**Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.

