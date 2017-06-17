Zefer is a bespoke consultancy for hospitality branding and marketing solutions. We provide prodigious marketing solutions to premium and luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. We are currently focused on digital marketing for our clients which include social media marketing, email broadcasting, search engine optimisation and mobile/tablet marketing. A team of professionals experienced in the hospitality and marketing field. Our mission is to be the leading provider of marketing solutions for the hospitality industry. We strive to provide hospitality establishments with a single touch point to enable them to create a positive experience on their digital marketing platforms in order to support the increase in footfalls and sale conversions. Our aim is to strike a balance between tool-obsessed marketing and analytics. We are always on the lookout for the up-and-coming social trends to best cater to your requirements.