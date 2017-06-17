Pan Pacific Hotels Group Appoints TrustYou To Manage All Guest Reviews and Surveys Through One Feedback Platform
"TrustYou's guest feedback platform supports our approach to offer guests a user-friendly and efficient way to let us know what they thought about their stay experience . Very importantly, it enables us to identify key KPIs in relation to guest reviews at one glance and take the necessary action," said Erik Anderouard, Senior Vice President Operations at Pan Pacific Hotels Group. "Providing property specific information, as well as a snapshot of the entire portfolio in the same dashboard, is a very valuable tool when it comes to service excellence and guiding operational decisions", he added.
The collected reviews via TrustYou's guest survey solution TrustYou Stars automatically become part of the TrustYou Meta-Review ecosystem and have a positive impact on a hotel's overall visibility and reputation. Meta-Reviews, verified review summaries, are used by hundreds of travel sites including Google, Kayak, Skyscanner, Wego and Hotels.com and influence booking decisions of millions of travelers every day.
Frederick Wong, MD & VP APAC at TrustYou, adds: "We are excited to be working with Pan Pacific Hotels Group and to be able to provide the services of our platform. Not only can they analyze feedback and collect surveys, but they can actively influence their reputation globally - all through one platform. This collaboration reinforces TrustYou's market presence, particularly in the APAC region."
About TrustYou
TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, provides hotels with insights to improve their guest experience and market to future guests. Guest feedback informs 95% of booking decisions, and TrustYou's guest feedback platform incorporates hundreds of millions of hotel reviews, surveys, social comments, and direct messages through SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and more. This information is analyzed along each step of a traveler"s journey, including booking and pre-stay queries, real-time guest request, and post-stay feedback, to generate actionable insights for 500,000 hotels. TrustYou"s platform is made up of various components, including TrustYou Meta-Reviews*, verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com; TrustYou Messaging, real-time guest messaging service; TrustYou Stars, an advanced guest satisfaction survey tool; TrustYou Analytics, the world"s leading online reputation management tool and the accompanying app TrustYou Radar. PMS, CRM, IBE and other hotel software providers can make use TrustYou Connect, a partner program to integrate TrustYou"s guest feedback platform with its products to help their hotel clients to positively influence every stage of the guest journey. Find more information on TrustYou and the guest feedback platform at www.trustyou.com.
*TrustYou Meta-Reviews only contain verified reviews and do not include reviews from TripAdvisor