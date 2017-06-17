TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, has been appointed by Pan Pacific Hotels Group to combine its online reputation management and the collection of guest surveys across its two brands, Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts and PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts.

Since the beginning of February, the Singapore-based hospitality company, which operates more than 30 hotels, resorts and serviced suites with over 12,000 rooms in Asia, Australia and North America, has used TrustYou's platform to analyze, manage and solicit guest reviews through easy-to-use dashboards. TrustYou collects and examines more than three million reviews, comments, and posts across the web every week and provides the largest database for analyzed review content worldwide.

"TrustYou's guest feedback platform supports our approach to offer guests a user-friendly and efficient way to let us know what they thought about their stay experience . Very importantly, it enables us to identify key KPIs in relation to guest reviews at one glance and take the necessary action," said Erik Anderouard, Senior Vice President Operations at Pan Pacific Hotels Group. "Providing property specific information, as well as a snapshot of the entire portfolio in the same dashboard, is a very valuable tool when it comes to service excellence and guiding operational decisions", he added.

The collected reviews via TrustYou's guest survey solution TrustYou Stars automatically become part of the TrustYou Meta-Review ecosystem and have a positive impact on a hotel's overall visibility and reputation. Meta-Reviews, verified review summaries, are used by hundreds of travel sites including Google, Kayak, Skyscanner, Wego and Hotels.com and influence booking decisions of millions of travelers every day.

Frederick Wong, MD & VP APAC at TrustYou, adds: "We are excited to be working with Pan Pacific Hotels Group and to be able to provide the services of our platform. Not only can they analyze feedback and collect surveys, but they can actively influence their reputation globally - all through one platform. This collaboration reinforces TrustYou's market presence, particularly in the APAC region."

