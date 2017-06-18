Fort Worth, TX – The first to introduce the world to the transformative wellness destination concept, Canyon Ranch founders Melvin and Enid Zuckerman, along with Jerrold Cohen today announce their retirement from the legacy brand after nearly 40 years. Recognized as the gold standard in the industry, Canyon Ranch has impacted the lives of millions through innovative services across its five pillars: Health + Healing, Fitness + Movement, Spa + Beauty, Mind + Spirit, and Food + Nutrition. Known for launching not only a heralded wellness destination, but a revolution, the founders will leave Canyon Ranch in the trustworthy hands of Chief Executive Officer Susan Docherty, who was appointed to her position in 2015.

"I wish to personally thank Mel, Enid and Jerry for their inspiring commitment and our successful partnership which dates back to 1996," states John C. Goff, Chairman and CEO of Crescent Real Estate Holdings, owner of Canyon Ranch. "Their vision of transformation through holistic wellness has had a profound effect on tens-of-thousands of lives, including my own, and I wish them a fulfilling retirement embodying the Canyon Ranch lifestyle they created. I am confident that our CEO, Susan Docherty, along with her new executive leadership team – are poised to pay homage to the founders' promise and enliven the Canyon Ranch narrative for decades to come," Goff adds.

Mel and Enid Zuckerman and Jerry Cohen are reputed for sparking a movement in the health and wellness industry with the launch of their flagship property Canyon Ranch in Tucson in 1979. Since then, the brand has opened doors to stunning sister resorts in Lenox, Massachusetts and Kaplankaya, Turkey, operates numerous brand extensions including the world's largest day spa, Canyon Ranch SpaClub® at The Venetian® & The Palazzo® hotels in Las Vegas, and Canyon Ranch SpaClub at Sea facilities onboard Cunard's Queen Mary 2® luxury ocean liner, Oceania®, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, and on Celebrity Cruises®.

Canyon Ranch has been at the forefront of the now $3.72 trillion global wellness space, expanding the concept of a health resort by introducing a comprehensive professional approach, with a staff that includes board-certified physicians, registered dieticians, exercise physiologists, licensed therapists and other highly skilled staff in order to provide guests with every possible resource.

Before joining Canyon Ranch, Susan Docherty spent three decades at General Motors, during which she was the first female in the company's 100-year history to be appointed and hold a corporate officer title as Vice President of Sales. During her esteemed time at Canyon Ranch thus far, Docherty has guided the company into its next chapter of growth, with milestones including the brand's first international foray, as well as the launch of the brand's twentieth SpaClub at Sea location onboard the Regent Seven Seas Explorer – setting a new standard for luxury ships with the first ever in-room Canyon Ranch spa suite, sprawling nearly 5,000-square-feet. Docherty also spearheaded development of the Residences at Bellefontaine, 19 sophisticated condominiums at the Massachusetts destination.

Docherty says, "I was drawn to Canyon Ranch because of its pioneering spirit and vision. I want to ensure that this cherished and respected brand thrives and evolves, impacting the physical, mental and spiritual lives of new audiences domestically and globally. Canyon Ranch remains a fast-growing and forward-looking company that remains fiercely devoted to the mission set forth by its founders: providing transformative wellness to enable people to live their fullest lives."

From 2015 to 2017, Docherty has also been a catalyst to initiate new management expertise, including the appointments of Chief Operating Officer Thomas Klein and Chief Marketing Officer Kathleen Shea, as well as Global Directors of Resorts, Food and Beverage, Retail and Merchandising, Communications and more. Docherty, alongside her recently expanded leadership team, will spearhead many upcoming developments to carry on the company's mission of wellness, inspiration and innovation.

