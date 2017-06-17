WASHINGTON, D.C. – Officials of PM Hotel Group, a leading, national hotel management company, today announced that it added three new third-party management agreements in February. The hotels include the 100-room Hampton Inn Waldorf in Md., the 160-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington D.C. Convention Center and the 217-room Hotel du Pont, a Preferred Hotel, in Wilmington, Del.

"February was a particularly gratifying month for PM Hotel Group with the addition of these three well-respected, branded hotels proving the icing on the cake to our recently announced $14 million in completed renovations that also occurred during the month," said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. "We continue to have an aggressive appetite to expand our management portfolio, and with the recent and improved outlook for the hotel industry, owners looking to maximize profits want savvy operators to help improve their bottom lines. We are only too happy to oblige them."

Hampton Inn Waldorf

Situated across from the St. Charles Towne Center, the select-service hotel is within walking distance to numerous shops and restaurants, as well as several businesses and attractions, including Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head and Dahlgren Divisions, Morgantown Generating Station (GenOn), Regency Furniture Stadium and Charles County Parks. All guests can enjoy Hampton's free hot breakfast® or pick up one of the Hampton On the Run® Breakfast Bags, available Monday through Friday. Hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour business center and meeting/function space that can accommodate up to 40 guests. Each guest room provides Wi-Fi access and a clean and fresh Hampton bed®.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington D.C. Convention Center

Nestled in the Mount Vernon historic district, the all-suite hotel is a quick walk to popular restaurants, museums, the Verizon Center and Chinatown and is conveniently located three blocks from the Green/Yellow Lines' Mt. Vernon Square metro station and just six blocks from the Red Line's Chinatown metro station. Guests enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast each morning, as well as a complimentary evening social including snacks Monday-Thursday. Additional hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dry-cleaning services, 24-hour business center and a Suite Shop® for any last-minute travel items or snacks. Each studio suite has a full kitchen with a two-burner cooktop, full-size refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, cooking utensils and glassware.

Hotel du Pont

The iconic, 217-room Hotel du Pont is located in the heart of Wilmington within a five-minute walk of DuPont Theatre and Grand Opera House, 10-minute walk of Delaware State University Wilmington and Brown Park and less than 25 minutes from the Philadelphia International Airport and only minutes from Amtrak and Interstate 95. The Hotel is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and Historic Hotels of America. The hotel provides a number of dining options, including the AAA Four-Diamond Award and Forbes Four-Star Award-winning Green Room, known for lavish design elements like fumed oak paneling, a coffered oak-beamed ceiling, gold chandeliers, richly textured draperies, Italian mosaics and original oil paintings. Guest rooms feature thoughtful touches like bathrobes and slippers, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and wired internet access.

