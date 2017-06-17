PM Hotel Group Adds Three Management Contracts in February
Company Adds Hampton Inn Waldorf, Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington D.C. Convention Center and Hotel du Pont to Third-Party Management Portfolio
Hampton Inn Waldorf
Situated across from the St. Charles Towne Center, the select-service hotel is within walking distance to numerous shops and restaurants, as well as several businesses and attractions, including Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head and Dahlgren Divisions, Morgantown Generating Station (GenOn), Regency Furniture Stadium and Charles County Parks. All guests can enjoy Hampton's free hot breakfast® or pick up one of the Hampton On the Run® Breakfast Bags, available Monday through Friday. Hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour business center and meeting/function space that can accommodate up to 40 guests. Each guest room provides Wi-Fi access and a clean and fresh Hampton bed®.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington D.C. Convention Center
Nestled in the Mount Vernon historic district, the all-suite hotel is a quick walk to popular restaurants, museums, the Verizon Center and Chinatown and is conveniently located three blocks from the Green/Yellow Lines' Mt. Vernon Square metro station and just six blocks from the Red Line's Chinatown metro station. Guests enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast each morning, as well as a complimentary evening social including snacks Monday-Thursday. Additional hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dry-cleaning services, 24-hour business center and a Suite Shop® for any last-minute travel items or snacks. Each studio suite has a full kitchen with a two-burner cooktop, full-size refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, cooking utensils and glassware.
Hotel du Pont
The iconic, 217-room Hotel du Pont is located in the heart of Wilmington within a five-minute walk of DuPont Theatre and Grand Opera House, 10-minute walk of Delaware State University Wilmington and Brown Park and less than 25 minutes from the Philadelphia International Airport and only minutes from Amtrak and Interstate 95. The Hotel is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and Historic Hotels of America. The hotel provides a number of dining options, including the AAA Four-Diamond Award and Forbes Four-Star Award-winning Green Room, known for lavish design elements like fumed oak paneling, a coffered oak-beamed ceiling, gold chandeliers, richly textured draperies, Italian mosaics and original oil paintings. Guest rooms feature thoughtful touches like bathrobes and slippers, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and wired internet access.
Contact
Chris Daly
Phone: (703) 435-6293
Send Email
About PM Hotel Group
PM Hotel Group was once again named a Top 20 Third-Party Hotel Management Company by Hotel Business magazine in 2017. This award-winning organization operates full-service and select-service hotels in the Hilton, Marriott, and IHG systems as well as internationally notable independent hotels. Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2016, PM Hotel Group provides expert leadership in all aspects of hotel operations, including development, technical services, marketing, accounting, and pre-opening. The company manages more than 40 hotel and development projects, comprised of more than 9,000 rooms, throughout the United States. Based in Washington, D.C., PM Hotel Group has participated in the development and acquisition/renovation of dozens of hotels with a market capitalization in excess of $1.5 billion. PM Hotel Group is an approved management company for all leading hotel brands. Additional information about the company may be found at www.pmhotelgroup.com.