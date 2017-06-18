Press Release

Marriott International’s Statement on Fraudulent Phone Calls

Marriott International has been made aware of a series of fraudulent telephone calls being made in different parts of the world where the caller offers a complimentary stay at a Marriott hotel to entice the person taking the call to listen to a sales pitch unrelated to Marriott. This practice, known as "scamming", typically incorporates a company's branding in order to get someone to provide personal information or buy a product or service. Marriott International has a long standing commitment to protecting the privacy of the personal information that is entrusted to us. Marriott has not provided any information to the parties involved in these fraudulent calls. If you receive a suspicious telephone call, especially for a contest you did not enter, we urge you not to provide any personal information, especially credit card information. Instead, simply end the phone call.

Marriott International has been made aware of a series of fraudulent telephone calls being made in different parts of the world where the caller offers a complimentary stay at a Marriott hotel to entice the person taking the call to listen to a sales pitch unrelated to Marriott. This practice, known as "scamming", typically incorporates a company's branding in order to get someone to provide personal information or buy a product or service. Marriott International has a long standing commitment to protecting the privacy of the personal information that is entrusted to us. Marriott has not provided any information to the parties involved in these fraudulent calls. If you receive a suspicious telephone call, especially for a contest you did not enter, we urge you not to provide any personal information, especially credit card information. Instead, simply end the phone call.